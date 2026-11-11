Gaven French Details His Decision to Sign With Tennessee Baseball

The Tennessee Volunteers have been on a mission when it comes to the baseball side of things, as they have been looking to land many of the very best players in the class of 2027, and luckily for them, that is exactly what they have been able to do.

This has led many to believe that another national championship could come sooner rather than later, as they have been able to sign players from all over the country, including some of the best in-state prospects.

One of the in-state players that they landed is Gaven French, who is a pitcher for Heritage High School in the state of Tennessee. French has been a long-time Tennessee commit, and he is the most recent player to sign with the Vols.

Recently, French caught up with Vols on SI to tell everyone how he feels about signing with the baseball program. Here is what he had to say.

𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐩 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐍 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫 🌟



A season worth of recognition. Congratulations to '27 SS/RHP @GavenFrench of @HHS_BSBL for being named the 2026 Prep Baseball TN Player of the Year! 👏



The @Vol_Baseball recruit & former #PBFG25… pic.twitter.com/GWFZaEskfO — Prep Baseball Tennessee (@PrepBaseballTN) June 3, 2026

What Does it Mean to You to Sign With Tennessee Baseball?

"It honestly means everything to me, being a local kid who dreams of wearing the orange. I’m just super grateful and blessed to be a part of such an awesome state, fan base, play for this coaching staff, and everything in between," French said.

How is Your Relationship With Tennessee Head Coach Josh Elander, and How Excited Are You to Play For Him?

"It’s super exciting. I love E and everything that he is doing here at Tennessee. Ever since my recruiting process, I've just continued to grow a strong relationship with him, so I’m super pumped I get to play for a guy like him," French said.

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What Made Tennessee the Perfect Choice for You on the Recruiting Trail, and Why?

"Tennessee was the obvious choice for me because of the culture and atmosphere they have there. I love how everything works and what the coaching staff is like. The coaching staff was also a huge reason why, when I was building my relationship with them, I knew I wanted to play for that staff," French said.

What is Your Final Message to Tennessee Fans Now That You Have Signed With Tennessee Baseball?

"My message would be that I bleed orange, and I will do anything to help bring another national championship back to Knoxville. Go Vols!" French said.

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