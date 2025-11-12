Commitment Day: Khalil Terry Makes His College Decision Between Tennessee and Others
The Tennessee Volunteers are on top of the recruiting scene, as they have been in the top 10 for multiple years in a row at this point. They continue to recruit well, and have a lot going for them in the recruiting scene right now, as there are multiple teams that they have been competing with to land some early names in the 2027 class, which they have done a great job with so far. That being as they have already landed three commitments to the 2027 class.
The first player they landed is JP Peace, who is a linebacker from the Knoxville area. Peace is a legacy commit, who joins the Vols and is the grandson of former Tennessee head coach Phillip Fulmer. They would then add the addition of Bam Whitfield. Whitfield is a very tough defensive back from the state of Florida, who brings the hitting factor to a whole other level. The most recent commit is the top commit in the class at this time. That prospect is an in-state offensive lineman Princeton Uwaifo. Uwaifo is one of the better players in the state, and is an offensive lineman with a very solid frame.
Khalil Terry Set to Announce His Commitment
The Vols will now have the chance to land their fourth commitment, but if that will be the case then it will be because of their recent interactions with this prospect. That prospect being Khalil Terry. Terry is a former committed prospect, who was previously committed to Michigan State, but backed off after his position coach made the move over to UCLA. He was a fan of the UCLA program, but with UCLA getting rid of DeShaun Foster, Terry was quick to show that he wasn't a fan of that decision. Instead he is now set to commit between multiple schools.
Terry will announce today, and he will be choosing between his top five. Those schools include the Tennessee Volunteers, North Carolina Tar Heels, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the Oklahoma Sooners, and the USC Trojans.
This will be a tough battle for the Tennessee Vols to win, but they will hope to be able to bring him to Knoxville. Make sure to stay tuned for what he decides, as the decision will be made around 1:30 PM ET, which just so happens to be one of the more impactful commits in the recent days, as Terry is a guy that could be one of the better prospects when the class is all over with.