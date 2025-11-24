Tennessee Football Target Omarii Sanders Announces Commitment Date
Franklin Road Academy (Tenn.) 2027 safety recruit Omarii Sanders has been a long-standing target for Josh Heupel and the Tennessee football program, and the blue-chip prospect announced the date he will announce his commitment to a college of his choosing.
On November 29th, he will decide between his final five options of Georgia, Miami, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Vanderbilt.
Omarii Sanders Discusses Tennessee Volunteers
Sanders has made the trip to the campus on Rocky Top several times over the course of his prolific high school career to this point and has come out of those visits with positive things to say each time.
His most recent trip was a gameday visit to take in the atmosphere for na ultra-important game where Tennessee hosted conference rival Georgia, which turned into an instant classic. He left Neyland Stadium with a deep appreciation for the investment of the fanbase into their football program and that was shown with the environment during the entire length of the contest.
"It was great. It is definitely one of the loudest stadiums I have ever been to. The crowd, they love football at Tennessee, I'd definitely say that."
As he has returned to campus several times, he has connected well with defensive coordinator Tim Banks, who also coaches the safeties. Omarii, the son of a defensive coordinator himself, sees a strong fit playing for the defensive staff at Tennessee as he has worked through the recruiting process and talked to the coaches.
"I like how serious he is and how straightforward he is. He is really straightforward with his defenses and with the players. He is a good teacher I would say," he told Vols on SI about Banks.
Scouting the Skillset of Omarii Sanders
Sanders is a long, athletic playmaker that offers a ton of upside at both the safety and linebacker positions, but will begin his collegiate career as a safety.
At 6-foot-4, the in-state standout has the length to be disruptive in every single facet of the game, including in run support, where he is a strong tackler and consistently delivers big hits to ball carriers.
As he has received a larger opportunity as a receiver and returner this season, his ball skills have improved, and have allowed for him to have an even more rounded out game as he plays an effective deep safety taking away anything downfield.
His combination of length, range, and explosiveness makes him a defensive force that can shut down plays from anywhere on the field and create turnovers.
Tennessee Football 2027 Recruiting Class
The Tennessee Vols have four commitments in the 2027 recruiting class following the recent addition of defensive tackle Kadin Fife to the class.
Joining Fife in the class includes offensive tackle Princeton Uwaifo, linebacker JP Peace, and defensive back Kamauri Whitfield.