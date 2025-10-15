Country Music Super Star Luke Combs to Perform Inside Neyland Stadium
Neyland Stadium is one of the most iconic stadiums in the SEC and NCAA overall. The stadium is home to the Tennessee Volunteers, but every once in a while, other events will use the venue for tor their projects.
In years past, the stadium has also seen various music acts like The Jackson 5, Johnny Cash, Kenny Chesney, and Morgan Wallen.
Get ready to add another artist to the list.
Tennessee Athletics would take to X to drop a huge announcement regarding Tennessee next year.
Luke Combs stop in East Tennessee as the "My Kind of Saturday Night Tour," will roll into Knoxville on May 2, 2025.
Combs is responsible for numerous hits like "When it Rains it Pours," "One Number Away," "Beautiful Crazy," "Better Together," "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma," and many more.
There is a unique factor in the midst of this all. Luke Combs has a connection to a current Volunteer.
The Connection
Yes, the world-known country music artist shares something unique with Tennessee football quarterback, Joey Aguilar.
You're probably sitting there wondering just what it is that these two have in common, and it may not be what you think.
The pair are former Mountaineers.
The duo spent their college years at Appalachian State.
Joey spent a couple of years there before transferring to UCLA for a short period before making his way to East Tennessee.
Combs was very close to graduation day when he decided to leave school due to his focus on a musica career.
Joey Aguilar
QB1 in Knoxville spent two seasons (2023-2024) at Appalachian State.
2023 was a record setting season. Aguilar would go into the 2023 season as the Sun Belt's Preseason Offensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year.
The season would end with Aguilar as the MVP of the Cure Bowl, and school records holder for single season passing yards and touchdowns.
Now, Aguilar is leading the Tennessee offense every Saturday where he is currently 5-1 (2-1).
The transfer quarterback has thrown 118 completions on 182 attempts while producing 1,680-yards and 14 touchdowns.
Luke Combs
The accolades are a mile long for the North Carolina native.
- 2X CMA Entertainer of the Year winner (2021+2022)
- 2X Album of the Year winner (2020+2022)
- 2025 Jim Reeves International Award winner
That is only a fraction of the accomplishments of Combs. Playing inside Neyland Stadium will be something worthy of conversations of accolades begin.
Maybe dropping out a semester before graduating was the right call. It is hard to argue with the success that Combs has had.
If Aguilar is still around campus when this concert is conducted, I would not be surprised to see the two share a stage.
Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk on Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden on Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins on Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer on Twitter: @JSGreer731