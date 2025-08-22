Did Tennessee Make the Correct Decision to Announce Joey Aguilar as the Starter?
The Tennessee Volunteers made their QB choice this week, as they will be giving the first start of the season to UCLA Bruins transfer QB Joey Aguilar. The Vols held a QB competition with three names to know, but ultimately the experience of Aguilar helped him gain the job, after what appears to be a solid camp.
Some of the Vols On SI members detailed if they believe the Vols made the correct choice.
Caleb Sisk - Yes
"The Tennessee Volunteers were in desperate need of adding a QB following Nico Iamaleava's departure back in the spring. While there were many names that they could've targeted, they set their sights on the talented QB, who ultimately won the job. He has had significantly less time when it comes to time with the Vols roster, but that doesn't take away from the fact that he has the most experience. The Vols will have a tough week one matchup, and they will have to limit the mistakes if they want to win this football game. Aguilar has some gutsy decision-making, but with the QB-friendly system, it would be quite hard not to show some early success with the scheme. I believe we will see a lot of Jake Merklinger down the line, as they will likely give him plenty of playtime when up big and will have a competitive mindset at the QB position. If Aguilar struggles, he (Merklinger) will likely get more playtime over the transfer signal caller. George MacIntyre will be on his way to a redshirt, unless he wins the job later on down the road this season.
Shayne Pickering - Yes
"While Joey Aguilar had a down season last year, he still has the experience factor that is irreplaceable and allowed for him to win out the quarterback battle in fall camp. Josh Heupel trusts him the most to run his offense and that was evident with him being named starter. It should be an up and down season for a very young offensive core but the veteran’s experience and leadership should provide a bit of stability to the most important position in the game. How well this team does will rely on a combination of how well Heupel can get playmakers open consistently and the ability of Aguilar to make the right decisions."
Najeh Wilkins - Yes
"Yes they made the right choice. Joey Aguilar is an experienced quarterback who has already played two full seasons of college football at his previous stop, App State. I think a great sign that he was the right fit was when he came in early and garnered the trust of his teammates like Arion Carter and Miles Kitselman who spoke highly of him at SEC Media Days before the competition even began. If you have new teammates already backing you up, it says a lot about the character of person you are and the leader you are. I think the Vols will be happy with their choice."
Josh Greer - Yes
"Yes, I believe Tennessee made the right choice in naming Joey Aguilar the starting quarterback. He brings experience, poise, and proven production that gives the Vols stability at the most important position. With a strong supporting cast around him, Aguilar’s decision-making and leadership can help maximize Tennessee’s offensive potential while giving them the best chance to compete in the SEC."
