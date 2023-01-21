Meet David Sanders, The No. 1 Player In America

6-7 and 290 lbs. Max Preps All-American. Two-time state champion. 24 offers. The consensus No. 1 player in America, the first time an offensive lineman to do that since Walker Little in 2017.

These are all descriptors of Providence Day's David Sanders. He stands out on a team littered with P5 prospects, including star quarterback Jadyn Davis, one of the most recruited players in the country.

Every elite offensive lineman carries mammoth size, but Sander's refinement and technicality separate him from any other prospect in this class. He is years ahead of where he should be, and every program in America will be in heavy pursuit.

Quick First Step

While many high school offensive linemen have athleticism, they don't show it in translatable ways. You generally see them pull on counters and get to the second level, an athletic yet common feat when evaluating the best.

Sanders' athletic profile is evident from how he gets off the ball. He is the first man to move on either side, getting in the correct position before the defensive lineman can process what happened.

When you combine this with his frame, it's impossible to capture the corner on him. Edge rushers attempt to bend around but are stonewalled.

Athletic Base

Trench battles are won by converting your presnap read to your postsnap read. However, if you have a poor setup, you can't adjust to what you see, even if you identify it.

Sanders has an athletic base, evidenced by the fact that he can sit in a squat with his chest consistently upright at 290 lbs. He sets his feet slightly more than shoulder-width apart and does the same thing every time.

His first step thwarts any attempt to get the corner. Therefore, edge rushers attempt to set him up outside and then capture the inside shoulder, creating a direct alley to the quarterback. Even when Sanders doesn't identify it immediately, his base allows him to kick inside and close the alley swiftly.

Hand Placement

The one critique of Sanders is consistent power behind his hands, but that's nitpicking. He has plenty of force in his hands, but the most impressive thing about his approach is his placement.

Even advanced high school linemen only know how to hit certain areas of the body. This works at the prep level, but when they reach college many are flummoxed by the intelligence of defensive linemen.

Sanders knows how to change placement based on the looks each defensive lineman gives him. He can strike the shoulder pads, midsection, or different areas at the same time.

