David Sanders Jr. Commits to Tennessee, What it Means for the Volunteers
David Sanders Jr. has announced his commitment to Tennessee. Here is what it means for the Volunteers.
The Tennessee Volunteers have been on an absolute tear as of late on the recruiting trail and the program just added another major piece to the 2025 recruiting class. David Sanders Jr., an offensive lineman, announced his commitment to the Volunteers on Saturday. He chose Tennessee over the likes of Georgia, Nebraska and Ohio State.
Sanders is rated as a five-star prospect, the second-best player in the country, the best offensive tackle prospect and the best player in North Carolina, according to 247 sports. Sanders took official visits to South Carolina, Nebraska, Clemson, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama and Ohio State in that order this summer. Ultimately the Volunteers did enough to earn his commitment.
Not only is this a highly-rated player coming to Tennessee, but this yet another win for the Volunteers on the trail against some of the biggest brands in college football. This isn't the first time that Tennessee has accomplished something like this during this cycle either. It proves that not only is head coach Josh Heupel and his staff capable of doing so, but it further proves that their method on the trail is sustainable moving forward into future classes as well.
The Volunteers have been fighting their way back into the mix as one of the top teams in the SEC and it starts by landing elite players on the recruiting trail. Tennessee has really picked up the pace in the 2025 class and it doesn't look like those efforts will be going away any time soon either. Massive news for the programs and great news for Volunteers fans to hold onto.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class:
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Travis Smith, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Da'Saahn Brame, TE
- Nic Moore, OL
- Douglas Utu, OL
- Jayden Loftin, EDGE
- Mariyon Dye, EDGE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Charles House, DL
- Christian Gass, LB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tre Poteat, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
- Darrion Smith, DL
- Antoni Kade Ogumoro, OL
- David Sanders Jr., OL
