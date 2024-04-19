DeZephen Walker Visits Tennessee
2026 four-star running back DeZephen Walker (Raymore, Mo.) visited the Tennessee Volunteers this week.
After the Vols offered DeZephen Walker a scholarship back in January, Walker finally made the
trip to Knoxville over the weekend to attend the Vols Orange and White Spring game.
The No. 48 ranked prospect in the class of 2026 comes from a solid sophomore season with Raymore-Peculiar High School. Walker rushed for 671 yards on 132 carries, with five touchdowns.
On tape, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound running back boasts the traits of a high-level, elusive back with elite ball carrier vision. Once Walker finds a gap and gets past the first level of defense, there's no catching him. With two more years left to develop in High School, Walker has already caught the eye of 15 other programs. Lucky for Vols fans, Walker seemed to have had a good visit and said he's already hoping to visit again this season to attend one of the Vols home games.
With the addition of three-star Justin Baker and recurring visits from 2025 four-star Ousmane Kromah, Vols fans may have a lot to look forward to from Tennessee's running back room in the coming years ahead.
