Early Signing Day Profile: 2026 DB Zay Anderson Officially Signs with Tennessee Football

The early national signing period for the class of 2026 is finally here. Prospects ranging all over the country will be signing and sending in their official Letter of Intent (LOI) to play for their selected college of choice.



For the most part, it will be casual business as the majority of young men will sign with a school that they have been committed to leading up to this point, but there are usually a few cases that provide a handful of fireworks.



The Josh Heupel led Tennessee Volunteers are expected to sign around 25 players, give or take a few. This does not factor in the ones who could decide to commit today, or the ones who could potentially flip. After all, it is early signing day. Expect some of the unexpected.



You have a number of prospects each year that no matter what the journey was, will make a final decision on signing day, and then there will be some that are anticipated to put pen to paper for a school, and have last second thoughts, or a premeditated surprise and the signed LOI lands at another school.



The Volunteer staff has maintained relationships and consistently pressed on a few potential flip targets coming down the stretch, as well as a few uncommitted prospects, so note that the final number of signees may differ from the number on the committed list.

The Vols have officially signed 2026 DB Zay Anderson.



Anderson will add another youthful body to the group, as Willie Martinez may once again have a young group of defensive backs to work with.



With potential NFL hopes for a couple of guys, Anderson and others may have to adapt much quicker.

BIO

Zay Anderson | Ryan Callahan - 247Sports

Zay Anderson



Greeneville (Tennessee)



Defensive Back



6-foot-2, 170-pounds

Tennessee Recruiting History

Zay Anderson | Zay Anderson/X



Offered: March 31, 2025



Committed: June 28, 2025



Signed: December 3, 2025

Willie Martinez was forced to go through the majority of the season with a cornerback duo that many did not see coming. Due to injury, Transfer, Colton Hood Jr. and true freshman Ty Redmond were the guys. So, Anderson will provide a long rangy body for Tennessee to find a way to utilize defensively.

Highlights

Provided by Hudl.

