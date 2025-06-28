Tennessee Volunteers Earn 2026 Commitment From 3-Star Defensive Back Zay Anderson
The Tennessee Volunteers have added another recruit to their 2026 recruiting class. Here are the details.
The Tennessee Volunteers have been busy on the recruiting trail as they look to add more highly talented prospects to their 2026 class. It appears that their efforts are beginning to pay off as the Vols have just earned another commitment.
Their latest addition is Zay Anderson, a 3-star ATH from Greeneville, Tennessee. According to 247Sports, Anderson weighs 165 pounds and measures at just over 5-foot-11. He was recruited by other notable schools such as Memphis, Cincinnati, and others, but ultimately chose to continue his collegiate career with the Volunteers.
Anderson recently took his official visit to Knoxville earlier in the month of June, which likely influenced his decision to join Josh Heupel's class. In addition to being a two-way player in high school, Anderson also competed in track and field and was a state champion in the 200-meter dash.
The Vols will continue to diligently work to add highly talented recruits to their 2026 recruiting class. Tennessee is looking to finish inside the top-15 rankings nationally for the fourth consecutive time under Josh Heupel.
