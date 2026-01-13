Tennessee Football Misses on Two Talented SEC Transfers

Tennessee football had the opportunity to land two players from the same program, but has ultimately fallen short of the measuring stick. Tennessee was set to compete heavily for two Alabama Crimson Tide transfers, who were a package deal, but they fell short, as the Ohio State Buckeyes were the team to defeat the Vols in the long run.

The players they were competing for included both James Smith and Qua Russaw. Two highly ranked players with nothing but sure playing time and promising potential. Both players are at the top of what they do, but the Vols didn't do enough in the end. Here is what you need to know about what the Vols missed on and what the Ohio State Buckeyes are getting, as Russaw ranks as high as 59th and Smith ranks as high as 8th.

The bio's come from rolltide.com , to give the best description of who they are.

James Smith's Bio

Nov 29, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Alabama defensive lineman James Smith (23) celebrates his sack of Auburn quarterback Ashton Daniels (12) at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Powerful defensive lineman with impressive size and speed ... a five-star recruit by ESPN.com and On3 along with earning the same rating on the 247Composite and On3 Consensus ... the top defensive line prospect and No. 1 player in Alabama while also being tabbed the No. 8 recruit overall by On3 ... Rivals.com's No. 18 prospect nationally, the No. 2 defensive lineman and top player from the state ... No. 11 on the ESPN300 and the No. 2 defensive tackle by the site ... also listed as ESPN's sixth-ranked recruit in the Southeast Region and the No. 3 player from Alabama ... the top player in the state, No. 2 defensive lineman and No. 14 recruit nationally according to the On3 Consensus ... a four-star recruit by Rivals.com and 247Sports ... Rivals' top defensive lineman, the No. 5 player in Alabama and the No. 52 recruit in the nation ... No. 33 on the Top247 list and the site's fourth-ranked defensive lineman ... the No. 20 player on SI.com's SI99 rankings of the top high school seniors in the class ... selected to play in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game ... coached by Marcus Gardner at Carver High School ... chose Alabama over Auburn, Georgia and Florida State."

Qua Russaw's 2025 Bio

Aug. 4, 2025; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide players and coaches participate in a media day with reporters and fans at the Hank Crisp Indoor Practice Facility. Linebacker Qua Russaw speaks with members of the media. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Started three games while seeing action in nine total contests ... suffered a foot injury against Georgia that held him out until Eastern Illinois ... contributed 14 tackles, including one sack (-5 yards). Florida State: Notched two tackles against the Seminoles. ULM: Got the start in the home opener but did not record any stats. Wisconsin: Posted two stops on the day, including one sack (-5 yards). Georgia: Suffered a foot injury early in the game and did not return to action. Eastern Illinois: Returned to action against the Panthers ... totaled two tackles on the day. Auburn: Posted two stops against the Tigers. Georgia: Registered two tackles in Atlanta. Oklahoma: Notched three stops in the CFP First Round victory. Indiana: Contributed one tackle against the Hoosiers."

