Early Signing Day Profile: 2026 DL Dereon Albert Officially Signs with Tennessee Football

The early national signing period for the class of 2026 is finally here. Prospects ranging all over the country will be signing and sending in their official Letter of Intent (LOI) to play for their selected college of choice.





For the most part, it will be casual business as the majority of young men will sign with a school that they have been committed to leading up to this point, but there are usually a few cases that provide a handful of fireworks.



The Josh Heupel led Tennessee Volunteers are expected to sign around 25 players, give or take a few. This does not factor in the ones who could decide to commit today, or the ones who could potentially flip. After all, it is early signing day. Expect some of the unexpected.



You have a number of prospects each year that no matter what the journey was, will make a final decision on signing day, and then there will be some that are anticipated to put pen to paper for a school, and have last second thoughts, or a premeditated surprise and the signed LOI lands at another school.



The Volunteer staff has maintained relationships and consistently pressed on a few potential flip targets coming down the stretch, as well as a few uncommitted prospects, so note that the final number of signees may differ from the number on the committed list.

The Vols have officially signed 2026 DL Dereon Albert.



Albert will add much needed quality depth guy on the front line for Rodney Garner's group.



The defensive line has been a vital piece to the disruptions caused be the defense. The Vols have forced quite a few turnovers over the course of the last two college football seasons.



Albert will not be making the trip alone, as his teammate and fellow defensive player TJ White is also a Vol.

BIO

Dereon Albert | On3.com

Dereon Albert



Jackson Academy (Mississippi)



Defensive Lineman



6-foot-2, 305-pounds

Tennessee Recruiting History

Dereon Albert and Josh Heupel | Dereon Albert/Instagram

Offered: August 23, 2023



Committed: July 1, 2025



Signed: December 3, 2025

The Mississippi native defensive lineman may get a chance to press for some playing time if all transitions go smoothly. Albert is among the top prospects from his state.

Highlights

Provided by Hudl.

