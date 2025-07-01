Dereon Albert Commits To Tennessee Volunteers
The Tennessee Volunteers stay hot, as they have landed yet another big-time defensive player in the 2026 recruiting class.
This time, from the state of Mississippi, as they go to Rebels/Bulldogs country, they pull in a defensive lineman who recently visited the Tennessee Volunteers. That player is Dereon Albert from Jackson Academy High School in Jackson, Mississippi.
Albert committed to the Tennessee Volunteers over the North Carolina Tar Heels, as both schools made him a finalist prior to his commitment. The talented defensive lineman is rated as a four-star and ranks as high as top-200 according to 247Sports.
He committed to his program of choice alongside TJ White, who is one of the Tennessee Volunteers' top targets. Make sure to check out Vols On SI to see where White committed.
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Christian Kirby On Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Grizzlies Snag Vols Defensive Standout Jahmai Mashack with Final Pick of 2025 NBA Draft
- Tennessee's Zakai Zeigler Gets Picked Up Following NBA Draft
- Josh Heupel Has an Interesting Trend With Tennessee Volunteers Quarterbacks
- Where Did Tennessee Players Go In The NBA Draft?
- Tennessee Target QB, Jayce Johnson Names Top-5 and Sets Commitment Date
- Tennessee Volunteers Quarterback is Reportedly "More Advanced Than Hendon Hooker"
- Tennessee Priority Level Target Sets Commitment Date
- 2026 Tennessee Target Dereon Albert Sets Commitment Date
- Tennessee Basketball Projected as No. 2 Seed in Joe Lunardi’s 2025–26 Early Bracketology
- Tennessee Basketball Legend Goes Undrafted In NBA Draft
- Tennessee Volunteers Jermod McCoy Listed as Top Three Returning Cornerback for 2025
- Tennessee Volunteers QB Target Ty Snell Makes Major High School Football Decision