Dereon Albert Commits To Tennessee Volunteers

Four-star defensive lineman Dereon Albert commits to the Tennessee Volunteers over the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Caleb Sisk

Dereon Albert's official visit picture collage
Dereon Albert's official visit picture collage / Dereon Albert
The Tennessee Volunteers stay hot, as they have landed yet another big-time defensive player in the 2026 recruiting class.

This time, from the state of Mississippi, as they go to Rebels/Bulldogs country, they pull in a defensive lineman who recently visited the Tennessee Volunteers. That player is Dereon Albert from Jackson Academy High School in Jackson, Mississippi.

Albert committed to the Tennessee Volunteers over the North Carolina Tar Heels, as both schools made him a finalist prior to his commitment. The talented defensive lineman is rated as a four-star and ranks as high as top-200 according to 247Sports.

He committed to his program of choice alongside TJ White, who is one of the Tennessee Volunteers' top targets. Make sure to check out Vols On SI to see where White committed.

