Early Signing Day Profile: 2026 OL Kamari Blair Officially Signs with Tennessee Football

The early national signing period for the class of 2026 is finally here. Prospects ranging all over the country will be signing and sending in their official Letter of Intent (LOI) to play for their selected college of choice.



For the most part, it will be casual business as the majority of young men will sign with a school that they have been committed to leading up to this point, but there are usually a few cases that provide a handful of fireworks.

The Josh Heupel led Tennessee Volunteers are expected to sign around 25 players, give or take a few. This does not factor in the ones who could decide to commit today, or the ones who could potentially flip. After all, it is early signing day. Expect some of the unexpected.



You have a number of prospects each year that no matter what the journey was, will make a final decision on signing day, and then there will be some that are anticipated to put pen to paper for a school, and have last second thoughts, or a premeditated surprise and the signed LOI lands at another school.



The Volunteer staff has maintained relationships and consistently pressed on a few potential flip targets coming down the stretch, as well as a few uncommitted prospects, so note that the final number of signees may differ from the number on the committed list.

The Vols have officially signed 2026 in-state OL Kamari Blair.



Blair will provide quality depth for an offensive line that used multiple combinations throughout the year. The production was solid for the most part, and Blair along with Osenda should fill some voids among the room.



This was a nice pick up for Glen Elarbee's position group.

Bio

Kamari Blair | The Tennessean

Kamari Blair



Kirkwood (Tennessee)



Offensive Tackle



6-foot-5.5, 285-pounds

Tennessee Recruiting History

Kamari Blair | 247Sport.com

Offered: May 13, 2025



Committed: August 21, 2025



Signed: December 3, 2025

The 2026 in-state offensive lineman signee Kamari Blair has had a fairly unique journey to this point. Growing up in the Volunteer state, Tennessee has always been a big deal to Blair who grew up a fan.



The Vols initially were not involved in the recruitment of Blair until 2025. To the point that the projected tackle initially committed to South Carolina.



Josh Heupel and company got involved early enough and weathered the storm, ultimately flipping Blair to stay home.

Highlights

Provided by Hudl.

