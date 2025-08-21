Tennessee Vols Flip Kamari Blair from South Carolina Gamecocks
Four star offensive tackle, Kamari Blair has flipped his commitment from the South Carolina Gamecocks to the Tennessee Vols.
The Tennessee Volunteers are back in the hunt for yet another Top-10 recruiting class under head coach Josh Heupel, with 22 commits in the 2026 recruiting class, Thursday's news brings the 23rd verbal commitment from four-star offensive tackle Kamari Blair.
Even sweeter for the Vols, Blair's commitment comes via a flip from the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Blair joins fellow blue-chip offensive line prospect Gabriel Osenda as the headliners for this offensive line class. Offensive line coach Glenn Ellerbee is fresh off a 2025 signing class in which he landed David Sanders Jr, the heralded five-star offensive tackle. Sanders Jr. is projected to start game one for the Vols next weekend when they open the season against Syracuse in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
It's an especially important recruitment for the Vols considering Kamari Blair is a state of Tennessee prospect. Landing the likes of Osenda, Blair, Joeyl Wyatt, Zay Anderson, Zach Groves, and Tyreek King from the state of Tennessee is paramount. The best in Tennessee need to stay in Tennessee under head coach Josh Heupel.
Tennessee 2026 Recruiting Class:
- Faizon Brandon, QB
- Gabriel Osenda, OL
- Zach Groves, EDGE
- Tyreek King, WR
- Kedric Golston II, EDGE
- KJ McClain, S
- CJ Edwards, EDGE
- Edward Baker, OL
- Luke Thompson, S
- Braylon Outlaw, LB
- Legend Bey, ATH
- Brayden Rouse, LB
- TJ White, LB
- Dereon Albert, DL
- Zay Anderson, CB
- Darryl Rivers, DL
- Javonte Smith, S
- Jowell Combay, S
- JB Shabazz, OL
- Jamyan Theodore, CB
- Joel Wyatt, ATH
- Kamari Blair, OT
