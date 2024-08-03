Faizon Brandon commits to Tennessee; Vols land nation's No. 1 football prospect
The Tennessee Volunteers have a long and proud history of success at the quarterback position.
And while it doesn't get any better than Peyton Manning, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel has taken the tradition to new heights on the recruiting trail.
In recent years that has meant the commitments of Warren (California) five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava (2023) and Brentwood Academy (Tennessee) elite signal-caller George MacIntyre (2025).
On Saturday, Tennessee added to that list with another big name.
In fact, he's the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2026.
Grimsley (North Carolina) five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon committed to the Volunteers over fellow finalists Alabama, LSU and North Carolina State.
“I’m going to Tennessee because they have a great development piece there," he said, "They have a great staff that I have great relationships with from the top down. I know when I go there it is going to feel like family. I know I can be developed. It’s just the place to be for me.”
For the five-star recruit, one standout aspect of his Tennessee recruitment was the closeness he felt to the entire staff.
While at most schools the head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterback coach were the primary focus, Brandon said he ended up feeling comfortable - and wanted - by every coach in the building on either side of the ball.
“Coach Heup, coach Joey (Halzle) and coach Mitch (Militello) were crucial, but I really feel the same way about everybody there," he said. "It’s just a great feel with everybody. I could talk to everybody on that coaching staff about anything.”
As a peer recruiter, Iamaleava was also a key component in bringing Brandon to Knoxville.
“He’s told me a lot of great things about the program," Brandon said. "He’s talked about how the vibe is the same at Tennessee when you are getting recruited by Tennessee versus when you get there.”
With his decision, Brandon becomes one of the most celebrated commitments in program history, joining such names as East (Kansas) five-star running back Bryce Brown (2009),Creekside (Georgia) five-star safety Eric Berry (2007), Warren (California) quarterback Nico Iamaleava (2023) and Clayton Valley (California) five-star defensive tackle Kahlil McKenzie (2015).
And for good reason.
As a sophomore, Brandon threw for 3,026 yards and 36 touchdowns with just three interceptions and an additional 528 yards and nine scores on the ground.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about him as a prospect:
"Ascending signal caller that possesses a rare blend of pocket-passer size and dual-threat athleticism to go along with a high-powered arm. Had as good of a sophomore season as any of the 2026 quarterbacks, ranking first in a number of key statistical categories (completion percentage, yards per attempt and turnover rate). Rhythmic as a passer, getting the ball out fast and to his playmakers. Likes to stay on schedule with his clean footwork and shows poise in the face of pressure. Accurate to the numbers, and has found plenty of success attacking the intermediate level, but deep ball placement can be a bit uneven. Effective on designed runs with his acceleration and his natural twitch in both the upper and lower halves is ideal for run-pass options. Certainly benefited from throwing to a pair of Power Four wide receivers in his first year as a starter, but game tape shows a potential game-breaker at the next level that’s just starting to scratch the surface of what he could be, especially when you factor that he’s younger for the grade."