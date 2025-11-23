Tennessee Football QB Joey Aguilar Details the Win in The Swamp
The Tennessee Volunteers went to The Swamp as a 7-3, 3-3 prepared to battle with the Florida Gators.
After a 60-minute contest, the Vols would leave Ben Hill Griffin Stadium victorious, moving the season records to 8-3, 4-3.
This win does a lot for the overall program. Despite any narratives that may be spun, if anything this game helps remove the mental block for the Volunteers program that has clouded them for over two decades.
This was the first Tennessee win in Gainesville since 2003.
Using 2003 as the measuring stick so to speak, the Vols are 6-17 against Florida and that is with counting 2003.
Joey Aguilar is the first quarterback since Casey Clausen to beat the Gators in The Swamp. The stats aren't insane but they are still impressive. Aguilar done a solid job and just took what the defense was giving, which last night it appeared they were willing to give a lot.
Aguilar would finish the night going 17 of 22 for 204-yards, a touchdown and zero turnovers.
Following this performance, Aguilar would direct the band as Rocky Top echoed from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
The signal caller would then make his way to join the press to recap the night.
Contributing to the First Win in the Swamp Since 2003
“Uh, man, it’s awesome, you know, to know how much it means to the program and the community, Tennessee, Knoxville. So, to go out there and play how we played and, you know, pretty much dominate the whole game and to know everybody is satisfied and happy for like the fans and stuff is a good feeling," Aguilar said with a permanent smile.
Meeting Casey 'The Iceman' Clausen
“Yeah, I met him a little earlier in the season. Uh, awesome guy. Um, and it’s kind of cool that last time we won was with him. Two California guys. Yeah, it was awesome. We had a conversation for a little while after practice one day, but he’s a great guy and I’m excited I could fall into the category he did," Aguilar said.
Click HERE to watch and listen to everything Tennessee football quarterback Joey Aguilar said following the route in The Swamp.
