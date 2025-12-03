Early Signing Day Profile: 2026 TE Luca Wolf Officially Signs with Tennessee Football

The early national signing period for the class of 2026 is finally here. Prospects ranging all over the country will be signing and sending in their official Letter of Intent (LOI) to play for their selected college of choice.



For the most part, it will be casual business as the majority of young men will sign with a school that they have been committed to leading up to this point, but there are usually a few cases that provide a handful of fireworks.

The Josh Heupel led Tennessee Volunteers are expected to sign around 25 players, give or take a few. This does not factor in the ones who could decide to commit today, or the ones who could potentially flip. After all, it is early signing day. Expect some of the unexpected.



You have a number of prospects each year that no matter what the journey was, will make a final decision on signing day, and then there will be some that are anticipated to put pen to paper for a school, and have last second thoughts, or a premeditated surprise and the signed LOI lands at another school.



The Volunteer staff has maintained relationships and consistently pressed on a few potential flip targets coming down the stretch, as well as a few uncommitted prospects, so note that the final number of signees may differ from the number on the committed list.

The Vols have officially signed 2026 TE Luca Wolf.



Tennessee has tried to stack the tight end position over the last few recruiting cycles. A position group that contains Ethan Davis, DaSaahn Brame, and Jack Van Dorselaer. The amount of talent between those three is undeniable.



Luca joining that room simply adds a different dynamic in comparison to what the position currently holds.

BIO

Luca Wolf | 247Sports

Luca Wolf



NFL Academy (London, England)



Tight End



6-foot-5, 246-pounds

Tennessee Recruiting History

Luca Wolf with Tennessee football coaches Glen Elarbee, Kevin Pendleton, and Alec Abeln. | Luca Wolf/Instagram

Offered: October 8, 2025



Committed: November 2, 2025



Signed: December 3, 2025

Wolf has a lean athletic from, in comparison to the current tight ends being on the bulky side. Being able to mix your tight end combination up in that degree, can be a cheat code.

Highlights

Provided by Hudl.

