Luca Wolf Details Visit That Earned Tennessee Football His Commitment
The Tennessee Volunteers filled a need today in their recruiting class by filling the void at the tight end position with NFL Academy standout Luca Wolf, who has risen up the board quickly and was on campus for the home game this weekend.
While he was previously committed to California, the visit reassured him that Tennessee would be the right place for him and he made the decision to flip his commitment following the visit.
"This weekend, I developed that this program is special. There wasn’t one negative thing I could think about. Great experience," he told Vols on SI.
Luca Wolf Impressed With Josh Heupel Competitive Makeup
The coaching staff at Tennessee was a major selling point that swayed Wolf, who developed a strong connection with the people inside the program that he would be dealing with on a daily basis, including coming away impressed with the competitive makeup of head coach Josh Heupel.
"Coach Heupel is one of the most humble, but also most competitive people I have met. He’ll make everything a challenge, and if you are around those type of people, you know they get the best out of you! More than a great human being, he cares about the right things in life."
Luca Wolf Excited About Developing Under Alec Abeln
Tennessee tight ends coach Alec Abeln has been able to successfully connect with prospects on the recruiting trail and that paid off in the recruitment of Wolf, who is looking forward to working with the coach when he gets to campus.
"He is not just a great football coach, but a great human being," he told Vols on SI. "I think my route running and hands are the best attribute about my game, but with him being an ex-offensive lineman, I know I will get developed in the run game as well."
Heupel tries his best to not substitute on offensive drives so that versatility as both a receiver and blocker will be a crucial addition to the position room. As someone with the size and athleticism to accomplish both a high-level, he has the potential to be an absolute steal in this class and he is prepared to work with the coaching staff to make that happen as veteran Miles Kitselman will be graduating from college football.
"I’m a guy that is willing to be developed, with the resources you get at UT there is no excuses not being the best version of yourself. So they get the best version of me both in the pass and run game. This also means they get a versatile player that is willing to do everything to win."
Final Outlook
The coaching staff at Tennessee wanted to add a versatile tight end in this class and Luca Wolf fits that description perfectly and is excited to maximize his ability under the direction of the coaching staff and resources on Rocky Top.
"Tennessee is a great program. They have everything a young athlete needs to get to the next level."