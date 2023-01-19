Edwin Spillman's Dominant Formula

Strong college defenses need a reliable inside linebacker to pilot their defense. Georgia has developed a reputation for inside linebacker play, and the reward has been consecutive national titles.

Tennessee is rebuilding its defense and is searching for a star MIKE linebacker. In-state defender Edwin Spillman may be their man; he plays on the same high school team as corner commit Kaleb Beasley and has had a massive impact.

Spillman logged 101 tackles, 14.5 TFLs, and six pass deflections in his junior season for Lipscomb Academy. His game goes far beyond his years, and Spillman should be one of the staff's top priorities.

Violent Player

Spillman's aggressive nature is the No. 1 thing that jumps off the tape. He lays the lumber every time he meets the ball carrier, often entering jarring collisions that are technically sound from a tackling standpoint.

However, his violence transcends big hits. Spillman is a step ahead of everyone, ready to make a play and make his presence known. He routinely covers ground quicker than anyone because of his willingness to attack.

Opposing blockers would shrink their leverage over games after a few encounters with Spillman. He knows how to correctly combine physicality with technique, which can be overwhelming in the open field.

High Football IQ

Lipscomb Academy won two consecutive state championships and finished top 15 nationally in 2022. You don't do that without smart football players commanding your enterprise.

Spillman is the quarterback of his defense, calling out plays and redirecting teammates to the correct spot. Several highlights begin with him communicating the play call with confused teammates, an encouraging sign for a high school junior.

He gets himself in a position to make plays and therefore does make plays. Most inside linebacker play at the next level is getting yourself in the correct position before the ball is snapped, and Spillman does that more often than not.

Proven Scheme Versatility

Beasley has several unique coverage responsibilities at Lipscomb in a complex defense. Everyone on the field must be multiple, with Spillman chief among them.

He lines up in the A-gap before dropping back in coverage, comes off the edge, and makes plays in pass coverage. Spillman knows how to fill the run from the robber spot, in the overhang, and as a blitzing linebacker.

Defenses can't stay predictable against modern offenses, meaning smart inside linebackers with versatility are a must. Spillman has the intelligence but also has the refinement and experience to play multiple spots.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.