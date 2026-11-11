Elite Baseball Prospect Dylan Seward Signs With Tennessee Baseball

Signing day has kicked off, and the Tennessee baseball program has now signed one of their top prospects on the board. The Vols signed Dylan Seward, who is by far one of the better players in the country. In fact, he is a consensus top-five projected draft pick in the upcoming MLB Draft, which goes to show that he is among the best in the country.

Seward is a prospect out of California who plays shortstop. His play at shortstop is undeniable, as many believe that he is the best prospect in the country among the middle infield positions, and he would be a true weapon at Tennessee.

Here is more about what the talented prospect is all about, according to Perfect Game who has him rated as a PG10 prospect. This means that he is viewed as a "Potential very high draft pick and/or Elite level college prospect." This is the highest grade that he can possibly receive.

Perfect Game Evaluation

"Dylan Seward is a 2027 SS with a 6-0 175 lb. frame from Eastvale, CA who attends Norco. Medium athletic build. Outstanding runner with very quick twitch actions, 6.22 runner in the sixty. Primary shortstop on defense, fast feet with quickness in all directions, gathers cleanly with a quick and clean exchange, plenty of arm strength, has all the defensive tools for shortstop. Switch-hitter at the plate, sets up in a medium stance with a simple stride into his swing, simple and repeatable mechanics and timing. Very fast hands from the left side, explosive at contact, can drive the ball hard, still projects with the bat. Less raw bat speed right handed but hands play well on this side, just a bit better left-handed. Elite level athlete. Outstanding student," said Perfect Game.

What This Means for Tennessee

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Tennessee baseball coach Josh Elander before a Tennessee baseball scrimmage against Lipscomb at Covenant Health Park in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 16, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This signing means that the decision has already been made if he were to go to college. However, this decision to sign doesn't mean that he can't still bypass college when the MLB Draft gets here. In fact, we saw a similar situation when it comes to Trevor Condon and Jared Grindlinger, who were both signed with the Tennessee baseball program, but bypassed college after being selected early in the first round of the 2026 MLB Draft.

As for Seward, it seems unlikely he will ever make it to college, unless his stock begins to fall, but that also seems unlikely. If he is drafted high it would be nearly pointless to go to college, rather than go to the MLB. It would be a rare situation if he were to go to college rather than sign with the team that selects him in the draft.

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