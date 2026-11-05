2027 Top 40 MLB Free Agents Big Board: Player Rankings, Signing Predictions

The 2027 free agency class is notable for a few reasons, and not necessarily ones that reflect well on the group as a whole. There’s the big name at the top—two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal, who’s entering his age-30 season and will likely set the record for most lucrative contract ever awarded to a pitcher. After that, well, beauty really is in the eye of the beholder.

It’s not that this group is without talented, accomplished players. Every class produces big contributors who make their new teams look brilliant for dipping into their coffers to add to their roster. But the drop-off from Skubal to the rest of the bunch is stark, and the fact of the matter is that, on the outset at least, this is one of the least impressive free agency classes of the last decade.

Spending tens of millions of dollars on a player entering free agency always carries risk, but the potential hazards associated with players who rank highly on this list feel far more elevated than usual. It was a real challenge to figure out which players deserved top-10 recognition, and the further down the list we went, the more muddled the crowd of names became.

The other notable aspect of this class has nothing to do with any of the players in it. At the end of this year, you might have heard, the league’s CBA with the players’ association expires, which will almost certainly result in a lockout that will, among other domino effects, freeze the free agency market until a new deal is reached. That will throw a wrench into the standard operating procedure of the offseason, and there’s no way to know exactly how the impending lockout will impact player movement.

Once a new deal is reached, it will likely mean significant changes to MLB’s economic structure, so there’s a real chance that this is the final year of free agency as we know it. Going out with a bang? Not exactly. But no matter the quality of the class, it’s our annual duty to rank baseball’s best free agents. Here are the top 40, along with signing predictions for each. Let’s get to it.

Note: Age depicts next season.

1. Tarik Skubal, SP

Age: 30 | Former team: Dodgers/Tigers

Skubal won’t win his third consecutive Cy Young Award for the 2026 season after arthroscopic elbow surgery sidelined him for a month. But when the lefthander was on the mound, he was just about as good as he’d been the previous two years, whether he was pitching for Detroit or Los Angeles. Skubal’s ERA did tick up half a run to 2.72, but his peripherals were still near the top of the sport, and he leads all pitchers in fWAR (18.0) over the last three years. There will be several teams out there willing to sign him to a record contract for pitchers to surpass Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s total guarantee of $325 million and perhaps the average annual value benchmark of $43.3 million shared by Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander if the bidding war gets really wacky. —Will Laws

Will’s prediction: Angels (nine years, $400 million)

Nick’s prediction: Mets (10 years, $420 million)

2. Michael King, SP

Age: 32 | Former team: Padres

King, a former Yankees swingman, has evolved into San Diego’s ace over the last three years. That was readily apparent during the postseason when he allowed just one run over 14 innings, nearly no-hitting the Cubs’ MLB-best offense and keeping the Brewers at bay. Of the 104 pitchers with at least 300 innings pitched over the last three years, King ranks 10th with a 3.15 ERA, directly above Garrett Crochet. The righthander doesn’t have a blazing fastball or elite swing-and-miss metrics, which is a little concerning to commit to long-term. But he does masterfully mix his breaking and offspeed stuff, having used four different pitches on at least 18% of offerings this year to elicit weak contact. —WL

Will’s prediction: Padres (four years, $104 million)

Nick’s prediction: Padres (four years, $100 million)

3. Teruaki Sato, 3B/RF

Age: 28 | Former team: Hanshin Tigers (NPB)

Sato’s profile is strikingly similar to Munetaka Murakami’s. He’s a bat-first corner infielder with a ton of thump and plenty of swing-and-miss in his game, though he did not strike out nearly as much as Murakami during his NPB career. The holes in Murakami’s swing scared off enough teams last winter that he had to settle for a relatively modest $34 million deal with the White Sox—a pact he vastly outperformed with his electric rookie season. Sato will likely do better than that in the market, though scouts who have covered him raise questions about his defense (he might be destined for a full-time home at first base). The offensive upside should be strong enough that he at least approaches a nine-figure deal. —Nick Selbe

Will’s prediction: Yankees (four years, $100 million)

Nick’s prediction: Yankees, (four years, $90 million)

4. Freddy Peralta, SP

Age: 31 | Former team: Rays/Mets

After finishing fifth in NL Cy Young voting during his final season with the Brewers in 2025, Peralta had a Jekyll-and-Hyde year to preface free agency, flourishing in Tampa after a deadline trade ended a discouraging stint with the Mets. Even with the Rays, though, his whiff and strikeout rates were at career-low levels, and he may need an above-average defense behind him to thrive going forward. The good news is he’s a true workhorse, being one of only six pitchers to hurl at least 160 innings in each of the last four seasons. —WL

Will’s prediction: Cubs (four years, $100 million)

Nick’s prediction: Red Sox (four years, $92 million)

In a weak class for free agent bats, Suzuki is in prime position to cash in big. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

5. Seiya Suzuki, RF

Age: 32 | Former team: Cubs

Yes, it’s a down year for bats if Suzuki is our top-ranked hitter with MLB experience. That being said, he was nothing if not consistent with the Cubs, averaging 25 home runs with something between 140 and 147 hits over the last four years with a .833 OPS, never registering a wRC+ below 123. He also logged a career-high .368 on-base percentage in 2026 and improved in a major way on defense, recording 14 defensive runs saved after never previously topping two to be honored as a Gold Glove finalist for the first time. Suzuki might end up being overpaid due to the shallow market for dependable bats, but it’d also be shocking if he let his new team too much during the first few years of his contract. —WL

Will’s prediction: Blue Jays (five years, $120 million)

Nick’s prediction: Padres (four years, $110 million)

6. Brandon Lowe, 2B

Age: 32 | Former team: Pirates

The Pirates acquired Lowe last offseason to put some thump into their lineup and he held up his end of the bargain, knocking 35 home runs and recording a 121 wRC+. That gave him his eighth straight season of above-average offensive production, something only 23 other players and one other second baseman (Luis Arraez) can say. A sudden and drastic improvement on defense—Lowe went from ranking 86th among second basemen in outs above average in 2025 to fourth in ’26—helped him record a career-high 4.9 fWAR, third highest in the free agent class. However, doubts remain if he’ll be able to stick in the middle infield as he ages into his mid-30s. —WL

Will’s prediction: Pirates (three years, $72 million)

Nick’s prediction: Pirates (four years, $84 million)

7. Trevor Rogers, SP

Age: 29 | Former team: Orioles

Rogers was part of a host of underperforming Orioles during the season’s first couple months, which dug the team into a hole it could never recover from. But the lefthander salvaged what was looking like a faceplant of a walk year, posting a 2.90 ERA over his final 20 starts after putting up a 6.84 mark in his first 10. Rogers put up a career-best 5.6% walk rate and set a new high in innings pitched (169 ⅔), demonstrating a mid-rotation floor as long as he’s healthy. As one of the youngest players in the class, he should have no trouble securing a multi-year deal, and the value will be determined by how high an upside teams believe he has. —NS

Will’s prediction: White Sox (four years, $84 million)

Nick’s prediction: Nationals (four years, $92 million)

8. Luis Arraez, 2B

Age: 30 | Former team: Phillies/Giants

Along with Lowe, Arraez is the only second baseman to provide above-average offensive production over the last eight seasons. But the three-time batting champion gets there a very different way, prioritizing contact over power. You’d think that sort of style would be en vogue after the Brewers’ old-school offense won them a World Series title, but Arraez’s lackluster second half after being traded to the Phillies shows the perils of living by the BABIP gods. After displaying a marked improvement on defense, the four-time All-Star should garner better offers than the one-year, $12 million deal he struck with the Giants for 2026, but his earning ceiling is still limited by his well-known deficiencies—even if we’re bullish about his impact. —WL

Will’s prediction: Giants (three years, $51 million)

Nick’s prediction: Tigers (three years, $56 million)

9. Jazz Chisholm Jr., 2B/3B

Age: 29 | Former team: Yankees

Of all the players in this class, Chisholm is the one who likely inspires the widest range of opinions. At his best, he’s one of the league’s premier power-speed threats, averaging 24 homers and 37 stolen bases over the past three seasons. But there’s plenty to critique with the overall package. Injuries have caused Chisholm to miss considerable time over the course of his young career, though he’s managed at least 130 games in each of the past three years. He has an all-or-nothing approach at the plate, with a strikeout rate that hovers around 30% that rendered his 2026 production a tick below league average (98 wRC+). Defensively, he’s prone to lapses, though the advanced metrics are split on his value there—Statcast’s Outs Above Average ranked him among the best at second base last season, while DRS had him among the worst. At 29, he’s still in his prime, and will likely have at least a few more 20–30 seasons in him, but he’ll need to tighten up some aspects of his game to become a more consistent player. —NS

Will’s prediction: Angels (four years, $88 million with opt-outs)

Nick’s prediction: Angels (two years years, $48 million)

10. Randy Arozarena, LF

Age: 32 | Former team: Mariners

Arozarena has been among the most consistent outfielders since becoming an everyday player in 2021, averaging 22 homers and 25 stolen bases per season while posting a 127 wRC+ and never playing fewer than 141 games. He saved his best for his walk year, putting up a career-best .281/.381/.484 slash line with strikeout and walk rates better than league average. This is as accomplished a hitter as you’ll find on the open market, and that’s where the questions begin. While he’s adept as a base stealer, Arozarena is a below average runner and far worse than that defensively, putting up -16 OAA over the last three seasons (worst among left fielders). His bat speed has declined each of the last three years and now ranks in the 31st percentile, per Statcast, which didn’t hinder his ability to do damage in the batter’s box last season but is a bad omen going forward. His approach should enable him to remain a productive hitter as he enters his mid-30s, but his lack of defensive value puts a ton of pressure on his bat to carry his value, and will make some teams nervous about a long-term commitment. Though very different hitters, Teoscar Hernández is a good comp as a bat-first, no-defense corner outfielder of a similar age (he got a three-year, $66 million deal from the Dodgers ahead of his age-32 season in 2025). —NS

Will’s prediction: Astros (four years, $104 million)

Nick’s prediction: Mariners (three years, $72 million)

11. Jake Bauers, 1B/OF

Age: 31 | Former team: Brewers

No one made themselves more money this season than Bauers, who went from being a journeyman with negative WAR across his six years in the majors to a postseason hero who’s the best left-handed slugger available in free agency. The 2026 NLCS MVP posted the fourth-best wRC+ (143) among lefties last season, ahead of the likes of James Wood and Shohei Ohtani. The odds of that happening again seem rather unlikely, but Bauers should have a few more good years in him after refining his approach in Milwaukee. —WL

Will’s prediction: Mets (three years, $54 million)

Nick’s prediction: Brewers (three years, $51 million)

Morejon has been among the most productive relief pitchers in baseball over the past three seasons. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

12. Adrian Morejon, RP

Age: 28 | Former team: Padres

Morejon capped off a brilliant three-year stretch with the best season of his career, posting a 2.83 ERA with a 30.4% strikeout rate across 86 innings. He leads all relief pitchers in innings during that span, and trails only Mason Miller and Cade Smith in fWAR (6.2). Lefthanders who miss bats at an elite rate, sit 99 mph and put up groundball rates north of 50% do not grow on trees, and likewise Morejon will be a popular target for teams looking to add an elite high leverage arm for the late innings. Relief pitchers are volatile and thus an especially risky cohort to target in free agency, but Morejon’s age works in his favor, and he should command a top-of-the-market salary for his services even with the qualifying offer attached. —NS

Will’s prediction: Phillies (three years, $51 million)

Nick’s prediction: Rangers (three years, $66 million)

13. Clay Holmes, SP

Age: 34 | Former team: Cubs/Mets

Holmes’s second year as a full-time starter was interrupted by a broken leg caused by a comebacker and featured a midseason trade, but he was once again effective in his relatively new role. Over 18 starts, he posted a 3.29 ERA and 60.7% groundball rate, tops among pitchers with at least 100 innings. Given that his injury was not arm related, teams should feel comfortable in Holmes’s relatively high floor, and his capability as a reliable mid-rotation fixture. He might not get a lengthy deal, but he should command a strong AAV. —NS

Will’s prediction: Cubs (two years, $46 million)

Nick’s prediction: Cubs (two years, $40 million)

14. Kaima Taira, SP

Age: 27 | Former team: Seibu Lions (NPB)

Listed at 5’8”, 208 pounds, Taira brings a unique body type to the mound, and thus makes for an intriguing target for teams looking for pitching (which includes all 30 of them). He spent two years in the bullpen before returning to the rotation in 2026 with great success, with a 1.36 ERA over 146 innings. The righthander’s fastball sits in the mid-90s, and he uses a splitter as his swing-and-miss pitch. Predicting how well a foreign player will adjust to MLB competition is always a challenge, and Taira’s mold-breaking physique adds difficulty to the equation. The upside here is high, especially given his age. —NS

Will’s prediction: Giants (three years, $36 million)

Nick’s prediction: White Sox (three years, $51 million)

15. David Bednar, RP

Age: 32 | Former team: Yankees

The more Bednar pitches, the more 2024’s off year (a 5.77 ERA over 62 games) looks like an aberration. In every other season since ‘21, Bednar has posted a sub-3.00 ERA with a K-BB% of at least 20%. While last year’s 27.1% strikeout rate was below his career average, he remained elite in missing bats, posting a 30.8% whiff rate with a career-best 51.4% groundball rate. Bednar seems to be among the most reliable arms on the market and should be able to secure a lucrative multi-year deal. —NS

Will’s prediction: Yankees (three years, $51 million)

Nick’s prediction: Yankees (three years, $45 million)

16. Sonny Gray, SP

Age: 37 | Former team: Red Sox

Not many pitchers of Gray’s age can command a multi-year deal, but he might just do it after recording a 2.72 ERA for the Red Sox and leading MLB in wins (18). Gray is dependable as they come, being one of just six pitchers to hurl at least 160 innings in each of the last four seasons. The wily veteran has shown a propensity for pitching in a variety of different environments, and though his strikeout numbers shrank last season, he hasn’t logged a below-average FIP since 2016. The question is when Father Time will catch up with him. —WL

Will’s prediction: Braves (two years, $50 million)

Nick’s prediction: Mets (two years, $56 million)

Jeffers has been among the best offensive catcher in baseball over the past few seasons. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

17. Ryan Jeffers, C

Age: 30 | Former team: Twins

Catchers who hit at the level Jeffers has over the past few years are difficult to come by. A broken hamate bone cost him nearly two months last season, but didn’t impact his production, as he put up 14 homers and a 128 wRC+ over 92 games. How often he dons the tools of ignorance going forward is a fair question: while posting a 119 wRC+ over the past four seasons, he’s averaged just 77 starts behind the dish per year. A team who signs him ought to forecast some time at DH for him, or see if he can moonlight at first base from time to time (a position he’s never played in the majors). —NS

Will’s prediction: Yankees (three years, $45 million)

Nick’s prediction: Yankees (three years, $48 million)

18. Ian Happ, LF

Age: 32 | Former team: Cubs

Happ has logged a full 10 years in the big leagues as he enters free agency for the first time, and he’s posted an above-average wRC+ in all 10 of them. A switch-hitter who’s been relegated to full-time left field duties for the past five seasons, Happ has had four straight 20-homer seasons with a .343 on-base percentage during that span, though he saw his strikeout rate creep up to 29.7% in 2026. He’s an above average defender in the corner but doesn’t run much any more, and he was awful against lefties last year, hitting just .145 against them. Happ projects to be more of a complementary piece than a lineup stalwart, which should still net him a good payday for a team looking to raise its offensive floor. —NS

Will’s prediction: Royals (two years, $42 million)

Nick’s prediction: Padres (two years, $36 million)

19. Casey Mize, SP

Age: 30 | Former team: Padres/Tigers

Mize, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft, looked to be enjoying a well-timed breakout in his walk year when he put up a 2.70 ERA and career-best 24.9% strikeout rate before the All-Star break. When the Tigers shipped him to San Diego, his production cratered, as he was shelled for a 7.46 ERA and gave up 13 homers in 44 ⅔ innings. Which version of Mize is closer to his true talent is the question teams will have to answer when weighing how aggressively to pursue him this winter. He has yet to reach 150 innings since undergoing Tommy John surgery in ‘22, but he’s managed to miss bats more often in the past two seasons as he’s improved his slider. —NS

Will’s prediction: Tigers (two years, $42 million)

Nick’s prediction: Braves (two years, $36 million)

20. Shota Imanaga, SP

Age: 33 | Former team: Cubs

Imanaga’s 2026 campaign (3.77 ERA, 4.47 FIP) was somewhere between his excellent ’24 debut that garnered enough votes to finish fifth in NL Cy Young voting and his disappointing follow-up that led to the Cubs declining to extend his contract to ’28, as they had an option to in a convoluted agreement. The lefthander did match his strikeout total (174) from his rookie year, but he also served up 35 home runs, tied for second most in MLB. He’ll be paid like the mid-rotation starter he’s settled in as, but teams will have to weigh whether he’s worth a third year of commitment when his best years are already likely behind him. —WL

Will’s prediction: Angels (two years, $40 million)

Nick’s prediction: Astros (two years, $34 million)

The veteran Gausman has been extremely durable over the past several seasons. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

21. Kevin Gausman, SP

Age: 36 | Former team: Cubs/Blue Jays

Only Dylan Cease has started more games than Gausman (190) over the past six seasons. While the previous five saw Gausman put up a 3.34 ERA, 2026 was a backslide for the righthander, who posted a 4.51 mark in 177 ⅔ innings. Gausman maintained his usual strikeout and walk rates, but saw his home run rate spike to 1.32 per nine innings, his highest mark since ‘19. The veteran saw his average fastball velocity dip to 93.8 mph, and at his age, that number usually only moves in one direction. As such, it’s hard to envision teams paying him as more than a reliable source of innings at the back end of a rotation, which is a role that certainly has value, just not what the two-time All-Star got in his last foray into free agency. —NS

Will’s prediction: White Sox (one year, $15 million)

Nick’s prediction: White Sox (one year, $20 million)

22. Foster Griffin, SP

Age: 31 | Former team: Nationals/Guardians

Griffin returned from a three-year stint in Japan to sign with the Nationals on a one-year, $5.5 million deal. That proved to be a massive bargain, as the lefthander posted a 3.60 ERA over 31 starts and earned an All-Star nod. He wasn’t as effective following a midseason trade to the Guardians, and was primarily used out of the bullpen during Cleveland’s run to the ALCS (though was solid overall in the postseason, striking out 15 of the 43 batters he faced). Griffin has average stuff with above-average command and a seven-pitch mix, and he uses varied looks to get the job done. He enters the market in a much stronger position than he did last year, and should net a multi-year deal. —NS

Will’s prediction: Blue Jays (two years, $40 million)

Nick’s prediction: Angels (two years, $34 million)

23. Tyler Mahle, SP

Age: 32 | Former team: Braves/Rangers

Mahle inked a $10 million contract with the Giants last offseason after recording a 2.18 ERA for the Rangers over 16 starts in 2025. He struggled in San Francisco but again pitched like an ace after a midseason trade to the Braves, including in two playoff starts. His 162 ⅓ innings, postseason included, were his most since 2021, a promising development after injuries limited him to just 125 innings over the previous three seasons combined. But a pitcher with as much arm and shoulder issues in his past as Mahle may have trouble finding a multi-year deal. —WL

Will’s prediction: Braves (two years, $36 million)

Nick’s prediction: Braves (two years, $30 million)

24. Hiromi Itoh, SP

Age: 29 | Former team: Nippon-Ham Fighters (NPB)

Itoh has been a steady producer as a professional in NPB, logging six straight years of at least 150 innings with a career 2.91 ERA. The righthander doesn’t have overwhelming stuff, with a fastball that sits around 92 mph, but he has a deep pitch mix and good command to pound the strike zone. That should translate to a reliable mid-rotation piece in the big leagues, which, given that he’s on the right side of 30, should net him a solid multi-year contract. —NS

Will’s prediction: Astros (three years, $30 million)

Nick’s prediction: Cardinals (two years, $24 million)

25. Dustin May, SP

Age: 29 | Former team: Brewers/Cardinals

Despite undergoing two Tommy John surgeries this decade, May still flashes the sort of electric stuff (and the shock of red hair) that at one point made him one of the Dodgers’ most intriguing pitching prospects. Unfortunately, he hasn’t consistently translated it to success. He began the 2026 campaign by thriving with St. Louis (4.38 ERA, 3.15 FIP in 21 starts) but faltered after a midseason trade to Milwaukee (5.65 ERA, 5.06 FIP). He did at least finally put together a fully healthy season, making a career-high 31 starts and 145 ⅔ innings. Given his troubles navigating a lineup more than twice through, May’s best role is probably as a back-end starter who can provide bulk relief innings in the playoffs. —WL

Will’s prediction: Twins (two years, $32 million)

Nick’s prediction: A’s (two years, $34 million)

26. Kris Bubic, SP

Age: 29 | Former team: Dodgers/Royals

Bubic made his big-league debut with Kansas City in 2020, two years after the team took him with the 40th pick in the draft, and he was greeted with a rude awakening from his major league peers. He went 10–26 with a 4.89 ERA over his first three seasons, then underwent Tommy John surgery in ‘23. It wasn’t until the ‘25 campaign that he put it all together, going 8–7 with a 2.55 ERA in 20 starts that year before a shoulder injury cost him the final two months of that season (and most of this most recent one). Bubic managed 55 innings last year and was productive, though the question of availability is the one that will give interested teams the most pause. He has among the highest ceilings of any pitcher on the market this winter, and also the most risk. —NS

Will’s prediction: Nationals (two years, $28 million)

Nick’s prediction: Diamondbacks (two years, $32 million)

27. Michael Soroka, SP

Age: 29 | Former team: Diamondbacks

Soroka finally showed signs of recapturing the form that made him one of baseball’s most promising young starters with the Braves in 2019, when he finished second in NL Rookie of the Year voting and sixth in the Cy Young race. The right-handed Canadian was a pleasant surprise in the desert for Arizona, posting a 3.41 ERA and 3.19 FIP while showing improved command over 116 innings (21 starts), the first time he’d topped 100 innings since that breakout season. Soroka did miss some time with glute and shoulder injuries, but at age 29 should have a good chance of securing the first multi-year contract of his career. —WL

Will’s prediction: Giants (two years, $34 million)

Nick’s prediction: Brewers (two years, $36 million)

28. Ty France, 1B

Age: 32 | Former team: Padres

France went through something of a baseball odyssey after making the All-Star team in 2022. In the three years that followed, he posted a 98 wRC+ while making appearances for four different teams, then joined the Padres on a minor league deal last winter. That proved to be a boon for San Diego, as France revived his career by hitting .295/.363/.502 with 21 homers in 133 games. France punished lefties and righties equally and provided stellar defense at first base, providing ample evidence he can be an everyday player. —NS

Will’s prediction: Pirates (two years, $30 million)

Nick’s prediction: Mets (two years, $34 million)

Martinez proved to be a bargain after signing a one-year deal last winter, and should get a much bigger deal this time around. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

29. Nick Martinez, SP

Age: 36 | Former team: Rays

Martinez enjoyed a late-career renaissance this year after signing a $9 million pact with Tampa Bay, making his first All-Star team and starting Game 1 of the World Series while leading the majors in walk rate (1.3 BB/9). In recording a 3.10 ERA across 31 starts (180 innings), in addition to allowing just five runs across 16 postseason innings, Martinez ably transitioned from being a swingman to a full-time starter. The bad news is that he’s one of the worst active pitchers at missing bats and thus needs a good defense behind him. —WL

Will’s prediction: Cubs (two years, $32 million)

Nick’s prediction: Giants (two years, $28 million)

30. Sean Newcomb, RP

Age: 34 | Former team: White Sox

Newcomb has found a second life as a multi-inning reliever after struggling to establish himself as a starter following a solid first few years with the Braves from 2017–19. The southpaw has quietly become one of the more dependable bullpen arms in the sport, posting a 2.91 ERA and 3.12 FIP over the last two years split between the White Sox, Red Sox and A’s. He’s shown improved control and has been particularly effective at keeping the ball in the yard during that span, allowing just nine home runs in 182 ⅔ innings. After making just $4.5 million with Chicago last year, he should get a sizable pay bump this offseason. —WL

Will’s prediction: Rangers (two years, $22 million)

Nick’s prediction: Dodgers (two years, $20 million)

31. Raisel Iglesias, RP

Age: 37 | Former team: Braves

Iglesias remains one of the more reliable closers in baseball, even as his fastball velocity has gradually declined with age. The Cuban righthander with 287 career saves rebounded from a rocky start last season to post a 2.55 ERA and convert 34 saves for Atlanta, earning his first All-Star selection at age 36. Iglesias is still remarkably effective at generating swings out of the zone, as his 39% chase rate ranked in the league’s 99th percentile. All that said, there were some slight signs of decline last year that will likely prevent the Braves from handing him their closer role once again with Robert Suarez in the fold, but Iglesias’s track record should make him one of the more attractive late-inning options available. —WL

Will’s prediction: Tigers (one year, $15 million)

Nick’s prediction: Reds (one year, $15 million)

32. Tyler Stephenson, C

Age: 30 | Former team: Reds

Stephenson endured multiple injuries at the beginning of his career that cost him considerable playing time, but he’s managed to overcome them and stick in the lineup with some consistency, averaging 15 homers and 460 plate appearances over the past four seasons. Everyday catchers who are league average with the bat are hard to come by, and that’s what Stephenson’s been for the better part of his career. Catching is the most scarce position in the game, so he should have no shortage of interested teams this winter. —NS

Will’s prediction: Giants (one year, $10 million)

Nick’s prediction: Reds (one year, $12 million)

33. Gleyber Torres, 2B

Age: 30 | Former team: Tigers



Torres hit at least 24 home runs four times in his seven years with the Yankees, but he’s found it tougher to hit for power away from Yankee Stadium, as he totaled 24 home runs in his two years (241 games) with the Tigers. The former top Yankees prospect who made All-Star teams in each of his first two MLB seasons is what he is at this point—a marginally above-average bat (111 wRC+ with Detroit) who can hold his own at second base. His consistency should net him a two-year deal after previously having to settle for consecutive one-year deals. —WL

Will’s prediction: Diamondbacks (two years, $32 million)

Nick’s prediction: A’s (two years, $28 million)

34. Nick Pivetta, SP

Age: 34 | Former team: Padres

Pivetta had been a pillar of consistency before an elbow injury cost him the bulk of last season. He had averaged 160 innings over the previous five years, but managed just eight starts in 2026. Pivetta was able to return in time for September and the playoffs, posting a 2.30 ERA in 31 ⅓ innings with a 28% strikeout rate. That productive stretch should provide assurance that he’s fully recovered, but it would surprise no one if he signed a one-year deal to re-establish his value for next winter. —NS

Will’s prediction: Padres (one year, $10 million)

Nick’s prediction: Cardinals (one year, $16 million)

35. Carson Kelly, C

Age: 32 | Former team: Cubs

Kelly spent most of his career as a quality backup before earning more steady plate appearances with the Cubs over the last two years. His .335 on-base percentage during that span ranks seventh among catchers with at least 800 plate appearances. Kelly has good command of the strike zone and enough pop to reach double-digit homers. He slots a couple spots below Stephenson due to his age and a lesser track record offensively, but he’ll still get strong consideration as an everyday player. —NS

Will’s prediction: Angels (one year, $9 million)

Nick’s prediction: Angels (one year, $10 million)

36. Mauricio Dubón, UT

Age: 32 | Former team: Braves

Dubon has established himself as one of the most valuable utility players in baseball, and he’s coming off the best season of his career. After being traded from Houston to Atlanta last offseason, he slashed .276/.321/.399 with career highs in home runs (12), RBIs (73), stolen bases (10) and hits (158) while appearing in 153 games. His real value, though, comes from his defensive versatility, as he can handle just about any position on the diamond and do so at an above-average level. He just won his third Gold Glove in the last four years for his work as a utilityman and should be a coveted piece for contenders. —WL

Will’s prediction: Red Sox (two years, $20 million)

Nick’s prediction: Mariners (one year, $10 million)

Crawford has been a consistent contributor throughout his 10-year career. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

37. J.P. Crawford, IF

Age: 32 | Former team: Mariners

Crawford displayed remarkable maturity this season by approaching Mariners manager Dan Wilson to voluntarily switch away from his long-held position of shortstop and make way for top prospect Colt Emerson. It reflected commendable self-awareness by the team’s longest-tenured player, as Crawford’s range had significantly declined since his Gold Glove winning season in 2020. He acquitted himself well enough on defense at third base, but his offensive production (.221/.335/.352, 14 home runs) doesn’t portend a future there, either. There’s certainly a world where Crawford makes for a quality second baseman or utility infielder, though. —WL

Will’s prediction: Reds (one year, $10 million)

Nick’s prediction: Nationals (one year, $10 million)

38. Alex Vesia, RP

Age: 31 | Former team: Dodgers

It’s difficult to find a reliever as consistent as Vesia, who’s developed into one of the sport’s most dependable southpaws since becoming a fixture in the Dodgers’ bullpen in 2021. Over his six years in Los Angeles, Vesia has a 2.87 ERA with a 32.6% strikeout rate in 332 ⅓ innings, and has remarkably put up a zero in 28 of his 31 postseason appearances. He even showcased an improved changeup this year to help him deal with righties more effectively. The only thing preventing Vesia from getting a shot as a closer is his propensity for walks (fourth percentile in MLB in 2026), but he otherwise features a remarkably risk-free profile for a reliever and should be a popular man on the open market. —WL

Will’s prediction: Yankees (two years, $21 million)

Nick’s prediction: Padres (two years, $20 million)

39. Emilio Pagan, RP

Age: 36 | Former team: Reds

Pagan accepted the qualifying offer last season and put together a solid season, with a 3.38 ERA and 25 saves over 45 games. A strained hamstring cost him nearly two months, but he was otherwise a reliable high-leverage option. The righthander’s strikeout rate dipped to 25.9% from 30% in 2025, a concerning sign given his age. He’ll likely get a chance to close somewhere on a one-year deal. —NS

Will’s prediction: Nationals (one year, $11 million)

Nick’s prediction: Tigers (one year, $12 million)

40. Evan Phillips, RP

Age: 32 | Former team: Dodgers

Phillips returned from Tommy John surgery in July and was largely his old self again. He had a 3.46 ERA in 26 innings, with a stellar 25.5% K-BB rate while gaining a tick on his fastball velocity. He posted a career-worst home run rate (1.73 HR/9), though that’s a stat that ranks among the noisiest for pitchers year to year. Assuming that normalizes going forward, he should be an attractive high-leverage piece for an above-average bullpen. —NS

Will’s prediction: Dodgers (one year, $10 million)

Nick’s prediction: Astros (one year, $10 million)