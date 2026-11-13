Red Sox Are Betting Jake Bauers’ Breakout Season Was No Fluke

This piece is part of our Hot Stove Takes series, where staff writers break down the latest notable MLB transactions.

The Red Sox are making a big bet on Jake Bauers.

On Friday, Boston agreed to a four-year, $58 million deal with the free agent first baseman a few weeks after he helped lead the Brewers to the first World Series title in franchise history. Bauers was named NLCS MVP as part of a career season in 2026.

In his third year with the Brewers, the veteran lefty slashed .266/.389/.484 with 26 home runs, 94 RBIs and a wRC+ of 143 while generating 3.6 fWAR and 3.3 bWAR. The Red Sox are hoping that performance carries into the future after a season that seemed to come out of nowhere.

Why this deal makes sense

The Red Sox already have Willson Contreras at first base, so this could seem like an odd fit on the surface. After all, the 34-year-old led the team in home runs (27), RBIs (81), on-base percentage (.386), slugging (.516) and OPS (.901) last season. But Boston’s offense as a whole ranked 23rd in runs (689) and that lined up with the team’s expected weighted on-base percentage ranking 22nd (.309). Bauers was an on-base machine, finishing second in the National League in OBP and eighth in xwOBA (.371).

Bauers will also add another lefty bat to balance out a lineup projected to have five righties and a switch-hitter in catcher Adley Rutschman. He’s not an elite first baseman, as evidenced by his -4 outs above average, so he’ll pencil in as the team’s DH, with Contreras remaining at first, where he produced 1 OAA. The two will likely share the positions.

The Red Sox needed some guys who get on base. No one on the market did that more effectively than Bauers.

Biggest risk factors

Bauers is a great story, but he’s on the wrong side of 30 and 2026 was an outlier in his seven-year career. He starred for the Brewers, but Milwaukee represented his seventh MLB organization.

This season, the 31-year-old journeyman set career highs across the board. His previous highest wRC+ was 115, compared to 143 this year, and his best bWAR was 0.7, compared to 3.3 this year. Those are significant jumps. Giving a four-year contract to a guy coming off of that sort of outlier season is a big risk.

Can he back it up or was it a one-time campaign that he’ll never repeat? Boston is about to find out.

Jarren Duran could be the odd man out in Boston’s outfield. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Roster implications for the Red Sox

Adding Bauers’s bat could lead to some knock-on effects in Boston. With first base and the designated hitter spot occupied by the combination of Bauers and Contreras, the team now has a surplus of bats. Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu, Roman Anthony, Jarren Duran and Masataka Yoshida are all outfielders and there are only three spots. It’s a safe bet more moves are on the horizon.

Anthony is a foundational offensive piece, Rafaela is an elite defender in center and Abreu offers outstanding defense and is a productive left-handed bat. They will almost certainly combine as the team’s starting outfield in 2027. That leaves Duran and Yoshida, who will be a free agent after the next season, on the outside looking in.

Market impacts

This deal sets the benchmark for first basemen, while also signaling players may take security over higher average annual values. Bauers received a qualifying offer of $23.15 million from the Brewers and opted to turn it down and hit the open market. He secured a deal with an AAV of $14.5 million, but more total cash and a four-year deal. Given the financial uncertainty surrounding MLB’s negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement, players who aren’t at the top of the market may be seeking security this winter.

He ranked No. 11 on SI’s preseason MLB free agent rankings and wound up with a deal about where it was projected.

Bauers was the top first baseman available, and his deal should help establish the market for free agent Ty France, formerly of the Padres.

Winners and losers of this deal

The Brewers have to be considered a winner here as they’re set to receive a compensatory draft pick between the end of the first round and competitive balance round A. They won’t have to pay Bauers more than $23 million and don’t take on the risk that his 2026 campaign was a fluke.

Bauers is also a big winner. He almost retired after the 2024 season but decided to return and bet on himself. He was outstanding in 2026 and took home a World Series ring on the way to a big multi-year contract.

If he can repeat his performance from this season, the Red Sox got a steal here. If he can’t, they’ll have an expensive bench piece.