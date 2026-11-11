Elite Catcher Blake Lundy Signs With Tennessee Baseball

The Tennessee Volunteers have actively started to sign some of their 2027 baseball commits, as they have landed some of the top commits in the country, and this big day means that some of the top players in the whole country have been signing with this program, once again solidifying that Josh Elander is a top recruiter in the nation.

One of the players that the Vols have signed is Blake Lundy, who has proven to be an elite catcher and is an in-state prospect who has done nearly everything right. He is one of the better catchers in the whole country, and one could argue that he is the very best. The talented in-state prospect plays high school baseball with the Baylor Red Raiders, the same school that the Vols have been recruiting some of the top football players in the state of Tennessee from. This includes David Gabriel-Georges, who is the very best running back in the country and the best prospect in the football class for Josh Heupel and his staff.

Perfect Game has recently evaluated Blake Lundy. Here is what they have said about the catcher prospect, as they even have him listed with a PG10 rating, which means that they view him as a "Potential very high draft pick and/or Elite level college prospect." This is the highest rating that Perfect Game has for their prospect evaluations.

Perfect Game Evaluates Blake Lundy

Baylor's Blake Lundy (16) celebrates after hitting a two-run homer at the bottom of the third inning during the TSSAA Division II-AA Baseball playoffs between Christ Presbyterian Academy versus Baylor in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Blake Lundy is a 2027 C/1B/3B with a 6-3 225 lb. frame from Ooltewah, TN who attends Baylor. Extra big and strong physical build. 6.79 runner in the sixty. Primary catcher on defense, big target that moves good for the size, works from a right-knee down setup, solid pocket awareness. Arm is the calling card here, recorded throws up to 86 mph with noticeable carry out of the hand. Right-handed hitter, higher hands and back elbow in the stance, clean move into contact, gets into huge power often. Plus bat speed and strength, comes off so easy when in rhythm. Good student with a verbal commitment to Tennessee. Named to play in the Perfect Game All-American Classic," Perfect Game said.

What This Means for Tennessee Baseball

Baylor's Wells Grisham (14) and Blake Lundy (16) talk at the mound as the Red Raiders give up consecutive hits during the TSSAA Division II-AA Baseball playoffs between Christ Presbyterian Academy versus Baylor in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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The Tennessee Volunteers landing their top in-state catcher option in the class of 2027 is massive. However, the biggest challenge is now getting Lundy to campus.

Due to the rules of both college and the MLB, Lundy can still be selected in the upcoming MLB Draft, and if he is selected, he will have the choice to bypass college and go to the MLB farm system, or he can go ahead and go to college if he believes he can raise his draft stock.

What his signature means is that the Vols will be the school he goes to if he bypasses the MLB, as he will have no choice but to choose between Tennessee and the MLB. His draft stock is expected to be high, as he is a complete catcher prospect with interest already, so this will be something to monitor until the summer of 2027.

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