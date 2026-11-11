In-State Catcher Blake Lundy Explains His Decision to Sign With Tennessee Baseball

The Tennessee Volunteers have signed some of the best baseball prospects in the country, including some of the best players in the entire state of Tennessee. One of the top commits the Vols have officially landed is Blake Lundy, a Tennessee catcher from Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee, who is among the very best in the country.

Lundy signed with the Vols on the first day of the early signing period, which solidified this spot for the Vols.

Recently, Lundy spoke with Vols on SI to detail his decision to sign with the Tennessee Volunteers' baseball program and more. Here is what he had to say.

Baylor's Wells Grisham (14) and Blake Lundy (16) talk at the mound as the Red Raiders give up consecutive hits during the TSSAA Division II-AA Baseball playoffs between Christ Presbyterian Academy versus Baylor in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What Does it Mean to You to Sign With the Tennessee Volunteers' Baseball Program?

"It means the world. Growing up as a Tennessee fan, I have always dreamed of wearing the big orange. Signing to play at the highest level for one of the best teams in the SEC is a huge dream come true and I'm extremely excited to get up to Knoxville," Lundy said.

How Exciting is It to Play Under Head Coach Josh Elander?

"It's super exciting. Seeing what Coach Elander has done with the hitters during his time at Tennessee so far has been impressive. Also, the relationships that Coach Elander has with his catchers sparked a huge interest in me when the whole process started, and I knew I wanted to go learn under him. Coach Elander allows his players to play with emotion and passion, and I feel comfortable showing my personality and passion for the game on the field playing under him," Lundy said.

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What Made the Decision to Sign With the Tennessee Volunteers the Correct Decision?

"Tennessee stuck out from the beginning and made my decision super easy. The coaching staff made me feel like family as soon as the recruiting process started. As soon as I stepped into Lindsey Nelson Stadium, I knew that was where I wanted to go play," Lundy said.

What is Your Message to Tennessee Baseball Fans Now That You Have Signed?

"To all the Tennessee fans: Growing up in the state of Tennessee and cheering for the Vols has been something that brought my entire family together and it will be something I will always remember. Being able to put on that jersey is something I will never take for granted, and I will always give my all for Tennessee," Lundy said.

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