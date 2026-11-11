Mother/Coach of Gracyn Needle Shares Her Thoughts on Her Daughter Signing With Tennessee

The Tennessee Volunteers have started signing some of their top prospects in the class of 2027 for many different sports, including the Tennessee softball class. The newest signee in the class is Gracyn Needle, who has become a top name in the class of 2027, as she is one of the more versatile players in the state of Florida.

Recently, Vols on SI caught up with her high school softball coach, who just so happens to be her mother, Kim Needle. The mother of the young star would detail what the Vols are getting, her thoughts on the decision, and more.

What is Tennessee Getting Out of Gracyn as a Player?

"I think Tennessee is getting a complete softball player. Gracyn has the ability to impact the game in so many different ways. Defensively, she has the range, instincts, hands, and arm strength to make difficult plays look routine. She understands the game, plays with confidence, and has the versatility to be valuable in the infield. Offensively, she brings a powerful bat, the ability to drive the ball into the gaps, and the potential to produce big innings. She's not just someone who can fill a spot in a lineup; she's someone who can change the momentum of a game. But what I think makes Gracyn special is her competitiveness. She embraces the work that goes into becoming a better player. Tennessee is getting someone who wants to be great, is willing to work to get there, and understands that success is built through consistency and commitment. I also think they're getting a student-athlete who understands that being a great player involves much more than what happens between the lines," Needle said about her daughter, whom she coaches.

What is Tennessee Getting Out of Gracyn as a Person?

"This is also where Gracyn is going to have even greater impact. Tennessee is getting a young lady who realizes that who she is, her character is just as important as her athletic abilities. One of the biggest lessons we have to teach young athletes is the lesson that their identity does not lie in statistics, scholarship, rank, and the uniform they wear. All of that is temporary, and what matters is their character, integrity, relationships, and the way they treat people. What I hope is that Gracyn never loses sight of the truth that God has blessed her with such abilities and opportunities, and the way she is using those gifts, treats her teammates, deals with adversity, and acts in the times when no one is watching will reveal a lot about who she is. I am convinced that Tennessee is getting a young lady with great potential to become a tremendous teammate and influence in the locker room," Needle said.

What is Your Message to Your Daughter, and What is Your Thoughts on Tennessee?

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

"Gracyn, first and foremost, congratulations! What an incredible opportunity and what a blessing to see years of hard work, sacrifice, and dedication lead to this moment. I want you to take a moment and appreciate how far you've come, but I also want you to understand that this is just the beginning. You've worked incredibly hard to earn this opportunity, and now you have the privilege of continuing your journey at one of the premier softball programs in the country. My challenge to you is to never lose sight of what got you here. Stay humble. Stay hungry. Be coachable. Be a great teammate. Keep God at the center of everything you do, and remember that your greatest accomplishments will not necessarily be the ones that show up on a scoreboard. There will be days when everything goes your way, and there will be days when softball challenges you in ways you never expected. In both situations, let your character remain the same. Play with joy, compete with everything you've got, and trust the process. As far as Tennessee, I think this is a tremendous fit. When you look at what Gracyn brings to the table and what Tennessee represents as a softball program, it's exciting to think about what the future holds. Gracyn spoke about being drawn to the program's all-in mentality and its commitment to developing players beyond the softball field. That tells me this is about more than simply finding a place to play softball. It's about finding a place to grow as a person. I'm excited to see her compete in the SEC, wear that orange and white, and experience everything that comes with being a Lady Vol. I couldn't be happier for her, and I believe Tennessee is getting a special young woman," Needle said.

What is Your Message to Vol Nation About Gracyn?

"Vol Nation, you're going to enjoy watching Gracyn Needle play softball! You're getting a competitor. You're getting a talented infielder with a strong arm, great defensive instincts, and a bat that can make a difference in the middle of a lineup. You're getting someone who loves the game, embraces competition, and isn't afraid of the big moment. But I would encourage you to get to know the girl behind the uniform, too. Gracyn is full of fire, energy, and wit. She loves to have fun but knows when it is time to lock in. Gracyn, I can't wait to see what God has in store for your journey in Knoxville. Go Lady Vols!" Needle said.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.