Elite Guard Maci Pringle Signs With Lady Vols Basketball

It is signing day, and many different players have started to sign with their programs for a plethora of different sports, which includes women's basketball. The women's basketball class has had some key recruiting developments, but after targeting some of the best players in the class of 2027, the Lady Vols only landed two commitments before they started signing day for the early signees; luckily for them, they signed their first committed prospect.

Maci Pringle Signs With Tennessee Lady Vols

Tennessee women’s basketball caoch Kim Caldwell speaks during an interview at the Tennessee Lady Vols basketball media day at Pratt Pavilion on Oct. 22, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That prospect is none other than one of the more elite players in high school basketball, Maci Pringle, who has become a top target for the Lady Vols and multiple teams that have kept their eye on her. The Lady Vols were fortunate enough to have an early jump in this recruitment, and they have finally put pen to paper, which ultimately caps the recruitment, as there are very few reasons that she would be able to get out of this signature, but that is highly unlikely, although the Lady Vols experienced a situation like this last offseason.

Pringle has a great chance to be a star for this team, and she fits the mold of what Kim Caldwell is looking for, as she is someone who has the chance to have an immediate impact on this team and someone who can be an elite asset when it comes to scoring both on the ball and off the ball, depending on where Caldwell needs her.

Although the talented four-star isn't the only player that fans can expect to sign, she is a big fish to land. She is viewed as the No. 21 prospect in the entire country, according to the Rivals website. This means that she could find herself with a five-star ranking before she ever even makes her way to Knoxville, Tennessee, all the way from Flower Mound High School in Flower Mound, Texas.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.