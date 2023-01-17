Elyiss Williams, A Potential Two-Way Star

The Volunteers are focusing on the 2024 class. They hosted a junior day over the weekend, impressing several top prospects and putting themselves in a good position down the road.

However, a few 2025 prospects have begun to grab headlines. Elyiss Williams is one of those players; he holds offers from many major programs, and Tennessee has legitimate interest.

Williams plays tight end and edge rusher for Charlton County High School in Georgia. He could play either side of the ball in college, but one thing is for certain: he will be good wherever he ends up.

Impressive Edge Tools

The one thing that separates an edge rusher from a 5-technique is the ability to win in pass-rush settings with athletic tools consistently. Williams has a defined arsenal of moves that enable him to win frequently.

He dips his shoulder well, utilizing a ghost move well beyond his years. Tackles attempt to get their hands on him, but his length allows him to throw off initial hand placement before ducking underneath their frame and capturing the edge.

Williams can also capture the corner, getting to the outside shoulder before looping inside and coming parallel to the quarterback for an easy sack, reminiscent of elite NFL edge rushers.

Strong Hip Dexterity

Loose hips enable someone of his size to play both ways. Williams stands 6-6 and 220 lbs., a natural size and frame. However, players of that size don't typically change direction as well as him.

Williams can drop his hips and come back to the football, rotate them and get the edge, and abruptly explode up to deflect a pass.

His hips also allow him to make plays over the middle. Williams routinely gets into a break before his defender, switches direction, and explodes to open grass for easy completions.

Soft Hands

While he still could use some refinement at the catch point, Williams is an easy and reliable target. He makes the simple things look simple, the most important part of playing tight end.

He catches the ball in front of his body, keeping the ball away from his chest and defenders. His hands aren't aggressive, but they always quickly secure the catch.

Williams may need to add some aggression, plucking balls out of the air, but when he must go downfield and make a play over the top, he has proven he is capable of that task.

