Eric Winters Narrows Recruitment To Five Schools
2025 four-star safety Eric Winters (Enterprise, Ala.) has narrowed his recruitment to five schools, including the Tennessee Volunteers.
Enterprise High School safety Eric Winters is one of the top defensive backs in the country. He ranks as the No. 79 prospect in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings, and holds 28 offers. Many national programs are invested in this recruitment, but Winters cut his list to five schools on Friday.
Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Miami, and Tennessee will continue competing for the talented defender. Winters explained his interest in the Volunteers with On3's Chad Simmons, and their family vibe once again has Tennesssee in the running for another national prospect.
"I’ve been around those guys and they give you that vibe," Winters told Simmons in an exlusive interview. "Those are the type of guys you want to go to work with every day and the type of guys you want to be around for the next three-to-four years. Coach Josh Heupel, he’s a really good guy who sets the energy."
