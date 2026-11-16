It is the early signing period, and the Tennessee Volunteers have been able to sign some of their top prospects across many different sports. In fact, sports such as soccer, softball, baseball, basketball, women's basketball, and even volleyball are signing.

When it comes to Lady Vols volleyball, one could argue that this is one of the better sports as a whole in terms of the talent that the Tennessee program is actually landing. In fact, they have three players who have been committed in the class of 2027 and are planning to sign, with one of the biggest prospects in the entire country, talent-wise, being the final piece of the puzzle.

Eva Jeffries Signs With Tennessee Volleyball

That final piece is Eva Jeffries, who is arguably the most productive volleyball player in the entire country. Jeffries is a prospect from the state of California who plays for Sierra Canyon, the same high school that made it to the state championship to play against the best team in the entire country and kept it close.

Jeffries was the star of this Sierra Canyon team, as she plays outside hitter. She joins Lola Peters and Mara Sandberg as the two commits in the class of 2027 who have already signed. Jeffries signature is one that the Lady Vols have been hopeful to land, as she is ranked as the No. 33 player in the entire country, according to PrepDig.

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She has the chance to be an immediate contributor, which means that the Lady Vols could make a massive push for a national championship in the years to come due to their elite ability to recruit and a great coaching staff that is only going to improve as the years go. Jeffries isn't a simple recruiting addition, but rather an elite addition that no one can deny.

Now the Lady Vols can turn their focus to the remainder of the season, as they landed their big fish in the recruiting class of 2027.

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