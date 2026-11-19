The Tennessee Volunteers recently extended an offer to a talented prospect in the current sophomore class.

Fast-rising 2029 St. Frances Academy (MD) LB Desmond Reeves announced via X, that the Vols had extended an offer to the talented prospect.

Much is going on in and around the Vols. The football team is on the verge of making the 2026 CFP, the 2027 early signees are less right just shy of two weeks away from signing day, and offers continue to be extended.



In the midst of this all, Vols on SI found time to connect with Desmond Reeves to breakdown the offer.

"It's going pretty good," Reeves said of the overall recruiting process at this point.



The sophomore talent already held offers from Auburn, Miami, Virginia Tech, and more.

Reeves appreciates all of the early attention and love, but isn't satisfied, understanding that there is work that always needs to be done.

"I just got to keep working. It means a lot (being noticed early on) because that's what I put in the work for," Reeves tells Vols on SI.

The Vols extending an offer gave the talented tenth-grader a nice combination of emotions and feelings, on top of Reeves being familiar with Tennessee football.

"I was surprised and happy," Reeves said of the offer.



"I love their program and how they run their defense."

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The 6-foot-2, 210-pound linebacker attends the same school (St. Frances Academy) that Tennessee safety Edrees Farooq graduated from, so the Vols are probably often mentioned, even if by default.



Be that as it may, the Big Orange has captivated the attention of Reeves.



"I like what type of defense they run, what they base it off of, and things they live by as a program."

There are no visit plans set at the moment, but Reeves did convey to Vols on SI that he would, "love to make it there some time soon."

The Vols will have what Reeves is looking for early on, in terms of what interests a visiting prospect.

"(I'm looking for) a school that develops me for the next level and has good academics," Reeves said.

The thought of potentially playing for Williams Inge and Jim Knowles has to have a bit of an extra appeal at this point. Connections aside, seeing the night and day difference of the defense has been nothing short of impressive.

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