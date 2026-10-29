Film Review: Newest Tennessee Football Commit Preston Glasco

The Tennessee Volunteers received some great news on Wednesday night, as the Vols landed the commitment of Preston Glasco.

Glasco is a 6'3 and 192-pound cornerback from the state of Georgia, as he currently plays high school football for the Grayson Rams. This means that he plays in one of the toughest classifications in all of college football, and he has recently made a name for himself.

Glasco was previously committed to the UConn Huskies before earning some key offers, which later led to him committing to the Tennessee Volunteers over the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs.

Following the commitment, I went through and watched the tape to form a complete review of the things he does well. Here are my notes from the review.

Preston Glasco | thelsl.prods/Instagram

Suffocating Press

If there is one thing that I noticed in the film review immediately, it was his press skills in man coverage. He is suffocating wide receivers at the line of scrimmage, and many of these wide receivers don't have a chance. Once he gets his hands on these receivers, their chances of finishing the play with a catch are quite slim. He is very physical and has no issue driving a receiver into the dirt when he needs to.

Great Run Defender Out Wide

One of the things that many may forget to talk about is his run defense. He is extremely patient and is an extra contain, but when it's time to go, there isn't a single second of hesitation. He hits hard and has been able to prove himself against many of the best running backs in the state of Georgia. Glasco's tackling is great, as he takes solid angles, and his size will make up for any misjudgment he has. Glasco hits hard and could be an addition that forces some fumbles when he gets to college.

Break on His Cuts

This is a trait that can't be overlooked, especially when you consider that some teams will work the quick game in the SEC, so his ability to cut towards the ball is something that may allow him to see the field faster than some of these other prospects in the class of 2027. With his size and his ability to cut towards the ball to limit any positive yards in the quick game when he is giving some cushion off of the line, there is no doubt in my mind that Glasco could be an ace for both Jim Knowles and Derek Jones.

Ending Plays Early

One major thing to know about Glasco is that he mainly plays on the outside, which is to be expected when he is a 6'3 cornerback. With that being said, he has found himself in many different positions to end plays before they can even develop. His strong hands and great press allow him to force receivers next to the sideline, which nearly ends any play as a whole, because if he is within distance, he is going to swat the ball or come away with it due to his size and his lengthy range. He also has great sideline awareness, which is a must if he is going to play on the outside.

In Conclusion

This is a prospect who brings day-one value to the Tennessee defense, even if it isn't as a starter. His size and his continued growth have been what has landed him all of these major offers. He is also someone who plays in the toughest classification of Georgia High School football, which means this type of production is coming against the best of the best. I believe he is much better than his ranking, and he is a huge landing for this defensive staff. He could be the biggest surprise prospect when he gets to campus.

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