Kicker Commit Ford Fehling Details His Tennessee vs. Alabama Visit

The Tennessee Volunteers have plenty of commits in the class of 2027, including one of the best kickers in the entire country. That prospect being Ford Fehling, who is a kicker from the state of North Carolina.

He was on a visit for the Alabama game and was joined by many other commits. Following the visit, the gifted kicker would catch up with Vols on SI to detail his experience.

Ford Fehling Recpas His Tennessee Visit

Smokey flexing inside Neyland Stadium | @MusicCityBowl

"It was amazing. All my game day visits have been amazing," Fehling said.

The talented kicker has been viewed as an offensive weapon, and the coaches made him a priority when he showed interest in the Vols. As expected, they made sure to welcome him to Knoxville, Tennessee, for the visit.

"I always love seeing the coaches. Getting in the locker room with everybody after storming the field was one of the best experiences of my life. Made me realize why I chose Tennessee," Fehling said.

One of the biggest things that Fehling could do on these visits is to build a bond with his future teammates. When it comes to the commits who were on campus, there was one he had the chance to continue building his bond with. That commit being 2028 quarterback Kaden Craft, who is also from the state of North Carolina.

"Yeah, I’ve talked with a few other guys. I’m starting to get to know Kaden Craft a little more. We played each other my sophomore year and his freshman year. You could tell then that he had talent. He picked apart our team by himself pretty much. But yeah, a lot of the local dudes are always at the games, and I’ve gotten to know them," Fehling said.

The Tennessee Volunteers do a great job on the recruituing trail. This includes having their own commits help them with peer recruiting. As for Fehling, this is something he made a priority on his trip to Knoxville.

"Yes, I sat down with a receiver from the Charlotte area (Joseph Gibbs). I pretty much just told him if you want a consistent fan base, honest and smart coaches, and talent around you. There’s no better place to be. And that win against Bama at home proved everything I said right," Fehling said.

The talented prospect made it clear that this wasn't the last time that he would visit the Tennessee Volunteers. In fact, he is planning to visit for the remainder of the Tennessee home games in 2026.

"Yes, I will be back for Kentucky and for LSU. Can not wait to be back," Fehling said.

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