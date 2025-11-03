Former Tennessee Baseball Commit Announces His Commitment to Wake Forest
The Tennessee Volunteers lost one of their commits recently, as they lost a 2026 prospect. He de-committed from the Vols and is now committed to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.
Which Player is It?
That player being Griffin Miller. Miller is one of the top outfielder prospects, who also plays third base and pitcher as a right hand option. Miller will be one of the better players in the class, as he is a 10/10 prospect from Perfect Game. This news released on Monday, which is well less than a month after Josh Elander was named as the head baseball coach for the
Elander is hopeful that he can put his own stamp on the Tennessee program.
“Yeah, I mean, honestly, my focus has essentially been connecting with all the recruits, making sure they’re in a good spot, taking care of our players, and finishing the fall. For me, it’s hey how do we get through this period that we have that’s a limited time based on NCAA rules and how do we get better? I think big picture stuff, we’ll get with our staff, and I’ll lean on them and the administration. We just want a team to be able to communicate like champs across the board. That’s our focus moving forward. But again, like any kind of notion, I have to put my stamp on something like this now. This is an organic, sustainable culture that’s been built over a long period of time. And we truly, truly believe in that. And the players are the ones who make that possible and hold those standards every day.”
Elander also believes Knoxville is a great place for these recruits to be.
“We talk about a ton of recruiting. It’s got everything. You’ve got the Smoky Mountains if you want to go out on the lake, if you want to go to a quarry. You can go downtown, grab a bite to eat, so many good places to eat down here. That’s probably one of my favorite things. But just to see the explosion, how much real estate has gone crazy here. You have anything you could ever want within a 30-mile radius. But you also have the small-town bubble of a college feel. Like on game day, this is the place to be in the state. But also too, hey, if you want to go downtown, have a meal or go out to the Smoky Mountains, it’s just a good blend. No matter where kids are from, and we’re going to take pride in recruiting kids coast-to-coast. Hey, they can come to this state. Be like, hey, this is a little bit different. This place is special. And not only can I become the best baseball player in person possible, but I can have a great time living in Knoxville, Tennessee.”
