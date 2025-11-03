Ruby Whitehorn Issues Statement Following Dismissal From Lady Vols Basketball
The Tennessee Lady Volunteers have one of the better teams in the nation when it comes to women's basketball. The Vols have the chance to do great this season, but they will now face a tougher task after some news released on Sunday, as the Tennessee Lady Volunteers will be without one of their better players on the basketball team following some more unfortunate news.
The Tennessee Volunteers will be playing this season without Ruby Whitehorn. Whitehorn is a star guard who sets the tone when it comes to her ability to score. Whitehorn finished last season as one of the top scorers and is someone the Vols were expecting to lean on heavily in this season. The Vols will no longer be able to have her on the team after she was arrested for the second time in the offseason. This is unfortunate as she was arrested months ago, and was recently arrested again , which led to the Vols head coach having to dismiss her.
Following the news, Whitehorn took to her social media account and posted an update and a statement about how she plans to climb this hill, which fans will hope allows her to get back on her feet the right way. Here is what was said.
Ruby Whitehorn's Statement
“As most of you know, this has not been my best year. I’m not usually one to open up about my personal life or challenges, and that is part of the reason I am in this position today. For the past couple of months, I have walked by fear and not faith. Fear of asking for help, for guidance, fear of failure. To my coaches and teammates, I appreciate the support on and off the court. I have failed to uphold the standards of the Lady Vol legacy and what it represents, and for that I apologize. To the Lady Vol community and fans, your support and encouragement will forever be appreciated. With everything that has occurred this year, I am dedicating time so that I can focus on healing and bettering myself mentally. Thank you to my family, friends, and everyone who has supported me on this journey. While my love for this sport has been my motivation through every dark moment in life, my motivation has shifted to God and honoring him in whatever path he takes me down next."
Then she provided a bible verse. here is the bible verse she provided,
"In all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight"
Proverbs 3:6.