George MacIntyre Accepts Invitation To On3 Elite Series

2025 five-star quarterback George MacIntyre (Nashville, Tenn.) is committed to the Tennessee Volunteers and will do some recruiting work later this summer at the On3 Elite Series.

Brentwood Academy's George MacIntyre (12) throws against Brentwood at James C. Parker Stadium Friday
Brentwood Academy's George MacIntyre (12) throws against Brentwood at James C. Parker Stadium Friday / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA

Brentwood Academy quarterback George MacIntyre committed to the Tennessee Volunteers on January 22, 2024. Since then, he's become an active peer recruiter and advocate for blue-chip prospects to join him in Knoxville, Tennessee, for their college football careers. His role continues to heat up each month as the recruiting trail comes alive during the summer months.

MacIntyre officially accepted an invitation to the second annual "On3 Elite Series," a conference highlighting how young college athletes can capitalize on the growing market of Name, Image, and Likeness. 28 prospects attended the 2023 On3 Elite Series; six of those ultimately signed with the Tennessee Volunteers.

The 2024 roster already has various names at the top of Tennessee's recruiting board. MacIntyre will be joined by Providence Day School offensive tackle David Sanders Jr., Mandarin High School wide receiver Jaime Ffrench, Westlake High School wide receiver Travis Smith Jr., and others. He's got a chance to make an impact in Tennessee's favor on May 28-30.

Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class

  • George MacIntyre, QB
  • Justin Baker, RB
  • Radarious Jackson, WR
  • Joakim Dodson, WR
  • Jack VanDorselaer, TE
  • Ethan Utley, DL
  • Dylan Lewis, CB
  • Tyler Redmond, CB
  • Sidney Walton, S

