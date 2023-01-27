Report: George MacIntyre Will Be In Knoxville This Weekend

Tennessee has been recently flirting with high school quarterback George MacIntyre. MacIntyre is a 2025 prospect from Brentwood, Tennessee, with all the tools head coach Josh Heupel desires.

Heupel attended one of his basketball games a week ago, and now MacIntyre will return the favor by coming to Knoxville. Shayne Pickering of Mike Farrell Sports reported that MacIntyre would be on Rocky Top for a junior day the Volunteers are hosting.

Tennessee has circled three 2025 quarterbacks. MacIntyre, Cutter Boley, and Antwanne Hill are all priorities, and Tennessee may have its pick of the group.

MacIntyre has his advantages. He stands 6-5 and 190 lbs. with a live arm and the mobility to extend plays. He may have to add muscle to his frame, but that shouldn't be an issue.

Brentwood Academy went 9-3 in 2022 and 5-0 in their district. MacIntyre led them to the second round of the playoffs before losing to The Baylor School, one of the top programs in Tennessee. He threw for 21 touchdowns against four interceptions in his sophomore season, a sparkling number for an underclassman facing some of the top high school talent in America.

