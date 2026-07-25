How a Family Connection is Helping Tennessee Recruit Dawson Jacobs

Dawson Jacobs is one of the top defensive line prospects in the class of 2028. Rivals' industry rankings list Jacobs as a four-star prospect, ranked as the 17th-best defensive lineman in the country and the 24th-best player in the state of Georgia.

He holds offers from all around the country, but Tennessee is one of the ones that is standing out the most, and he recently spoke with Vols on SI about the Volunteers, including how a family connection is helping recruit him to Knoxville.

Dawson Jacobs talks Tennessee

Tennessee players sway to the Tennessee Waltz after the Orange and White game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, April 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Last month, college coaches were officially able to text and call recruits in the class of 2028; since then, coach Heupel and defensive line coach Rodney Garner have contacted the Blessed Trinity Catholic star.

“They want me out there, and I definitely feel like a priority to them.”

Beyond that, Jacobs’ father, David Jacobs, played for coach Garner at Georgia back in the 2000s. Now that Garner is at Tennessee, his connection to the Jacobs’ family is helping recruit Dawson to Knoxville.

“He wanted my dad to be great, and he really pushed him to do that and to be a better person. I see how he would take care of me, as he did with my father. I’ve already seen how he took care of my father, and I think he would do the same for me.”

Garner called David Jacobs “like a son to him” in an article with ESPN back in 2011, and David has told Dawson all about Garner.

“He tells me good stories of how they were back when he played and how he coached him.”

Dawson also has an older brother, DJ Jacobs, who is a five-star recruit in the class of 2027. Since his brother is in the class ahead of him, Dawson has had a head start in the recruiting process, as he has been visiting colleges with his brother for a few years now and has enjoyed the different experiences he has had on Rocky Top.

“I think the Tennessee atmosphere is always great. I have been to a lot of games, and they have not disappointed me yet. They are starting to correct every single detail. The new strength coach (Derek Owings) is diving deep into the players’ bodies. They are really starting to improve every little detail.”

Dawson does not have a visit schedule yet, but he did mention that he plans to visit Neyland sometime in the fall.