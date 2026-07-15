Tennessee Football Commit Princeton Uwaifo Leaves a Message for Vols Target David Gabriel-Georges

The Tennessee Volunteers have been on the move when it comes to the class of 2027, as they are looking to progress forward in the class here soon with the commitment of a player they have been targeting for multiple years. The player that they could be landing soon is their top overall target from the class of 2027, as they are hopeful that they can land David Gabriel-Georges, who is a running back from Canada and someone who plays high school football for the Baylor Red Raiders in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The standout prospect has done enough to show that he is among the more elite running backs in the country, as he even was named as both Mr. Football in the state of Tennessee for the second year in a row last season, as well as being named MaxPrep's National Player of the Year last season.

Gabriel-Georges is set to make his commitment to a school on July 22nd, which will be between the three schools that he has listed as finalists at this point. Those schools are the Tennessee Volunteers, Ole Miss Rebels, and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

While the Vols coaches are recruiting the talented running back, the commits in the class are doing the same as well. This includes Princeton Uwaifo, who is a four-star offensive lineman from the state of Tennessee. He was quick to leave a message to DGG ahead of the biggest decision of his career thus far.

Princeton Uwaifo Leaves a Message for David Gabriel-Georges

Baylor's David Gabriel Georges (0) carries the ball during the Division II-AAA championship game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Dec. 4, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"He should join because he’s guaranteed a great offensive line, talented QB, and a run scheme built for him to succeed," Uwaifo stated when speaking to Vols on SI about his opinion on the five-star running back prior to his commitment announcement on July 22nd.

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