IMPACT ANALYSIS: What Five-Star RB David Gabriel-Georges Will Bring to Tennessee Football

The Tennessee Volunteers have done it!



Moment ago, a huge recruiting priority decided to rep the Power T.

2027 Baylor (TN) five-star running back David Gabriel-Georges just put a smile on every proud member of Vol Nation.



The long-standing priority chose Tennessee football over Mississippi and Ohio State.

Although there were three finalists, many would challenge that this recruitment came down to two blue-blood programs in Tennessee and Ohio State, both of which have prioritized the nation's No. 2 back before the high rankings and the stars came into play.

What are the Vols getting in five-star David Gabriel Georges

2027 Baylor (TN.) RB David Gabriel Georges during pregame warm-ups. | Dale Dowden - Vols on SI

From a player standpoint there is so much to like about Gabriel-Georges from top to bottom.



At 6-foot, roughly 220-pounds, the Baylor School (TN) standout is a load to bring down for most defenders. A laser timed 40-yard dash time was shared to social media that displayed a 4.38. On top of that, the rising senior continues to get stronger as well as understanding how to recover and take care of his body,



The all-purpose back and newly committed Vol has excellent vision, and the ability to stop and cut on a dime without losing momentum really plays a part in the ability to separate in the process of pulling away. The highly ranked back is also a threat to catch the ball out of the back field having the ability to take a short dump pass, turn up field, and gain positive yards.



Adding to the speed and strength, the physicality in which the five-star runs is its own element as breaking tackles and running through defenders is a common trait.



That is an element that causes this young man to stand out amongst his peers. In past conversations with the uncle of Gabriel-Georges, Jean R. Agenor (Coach Jay), it was revealed that the five-star is in bed early every night, doesn't drink carbonated drinks or anything loaded with sugar, no fast-food, etc. That is a high school student-athlete taking care of his body as a NFL player would.

Gabriel-Georges was a bit shy of two-thousand yards (1,749) as a junior, and that was plenty to help lead the Red Raiders to a state title.

The Tennessee Vols have had a one-thousand-yard rusher each of the last three seasons. Jaylen Wright (1,013) and Dylan Sampson (1,491) who are in the NFL, and DeSean Bishop (1,076) who is still on the team and broke 1K last season.



With all due respect to those three gentlemen, they were not quite as polished as Gabriel-Georges as a rising senior. The potential for this offense to truly be explosive is scary is the elite back continues to develop and work his craft as many would expect.



An offense that stretches the defense and makes the units cover wider splits that usual at various times; it naturally creates one-on-one situations for running backs to really be game changers.

With DeSean Bishop being a junior, it is possible for Bishop to return for his senior season and mentor the talented freshman as the Vols would have one of the most talented backfields in the country.

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