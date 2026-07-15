Tennessee Football Quarterback Commit Derrick Baker Leaves a Message to David Gabriel-Georges

The Tennessee Volunteers have been targeting many different recruits, including one of the better recruits in the world regardless of position. The Tennessee Vols have their top target to still recruit, as he remains uncommitted to a program. The recruit that the Tennessee Vols have been targeting and remains uncommitted at this time is none other than arguably the best running back in the country, and the No. 2-ranked running back in the country, David Gabriel-Georges.

Gabriel-Georges is a prospect from Canada who currently plays high school football in the state of Tennessee. He currently plays high school football with the Baylor Red Raiders, which is a high school based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and a school that is only around two hours away from the University's campus. He is an elite-level running back and is set to make his commitment soon, as he is set to announce his decision on July 22nd.

He is set to make his commitment between three schools, as he will decide between the Ole Miss Rebels, Ohio State Buckeyes, and, of course, the Tennessee Volunteers. While the Vols have been targeting the talented prospect from the state of Tennessee, so have the commits who are already committed to the Vols. This includes someone who is already familiar with the running back and has played with him in the past. That commit is quarterback commit and standout gunslinger Derrick Baker.

Baker recently left his thoughts with Vols on SI, as he discussed a message that he wanted left with the standout running back prospect. Here is what he had to say.

What Derrick Baker Left for DGG

Derrick Baker, 2027 QB | @DerrickBakerQB1

"I would just say Tennessee is going to be the place you come to stay and never want to leave. Plus, win some titles along with it," the Tennessee Volunteers quarterback commit stated when leaving a message for Tennessee Vols running back target David Gabriel-Georges ahead of his commitment announcement on July 22nd.

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