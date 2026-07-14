What Tennessee Football Target David Gabriel-Georges Said About NIL

The Tennessee Volunteers have been looking to land their next commitment in the 2027 recruiting class, as they have been looking to land their top remaining target in the class of 2027, which just so happens to be one of the more generational running back recruits in quite some time. That prospect is David Gabriel-Georges, who is a five-star running back from Canada, but someone who currently plays high school ball at Baylor High School in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Gabriel-Georges is currently down to three schools, as he is set to announce his commitment between the Tennessee Volunteers, Ole Miss Rebels, and the Ohio State Buckeyes. This is the biggest remaining target for each of the three schools, and the Vols are in the thick of things. While there are many factors that could be the reason why he commits to a specific school over the other, there is one major thing that many want to point to. That being the NIL factor, which is something that the talented running back from Baylor High School recently discussed.

What DGG Said About His NIL Offers

Baylor's David Gabriel Georges (0) carries the ball during the Division II-AAA championship game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Dec. 4, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I really didn’t want to know. I didn’t want to be on a visit knowing what schools were going to pay me. I wanted to experience each school for what it was, how comfortable I felt at each school, and where I fit in the best," Gabriel-Georgs stated when speaking with Chris Low ahead of his July 22nd commitment, which is just around a week away at this point.

If he were to commit to the Vols he would be the highest-rated commit in the class. He has the chance to completely reshape the program for the next 3-4 seasons.

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