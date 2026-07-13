Tennessee Football Target David Gabriel Georges Makes a Change Prior to His Commitment

The Tennessee Volunteers have been targeting the same group of recruits with the hopes of landing some of their top targets, including arguably their top target in the class of 2027, David Gabriel Georges.

Gabriel-Georges is a five-star running back from Canada who currently plays high school football in the state of Tennessee. The talented prospect plays high school football for the Baylor Red Raiders and is one of the more gifted running backs that the high school level has seen. He finished last season as the clear-cut No. 1 player in the state of Tennessee and was named Mr. Football in the state despite multiple solid players playing in his division.

Arguably, his biggest accomplishment was being named the nation's best high school player by MaxPreps for last season, as he was the Player of the Year. He is now set for a massive season, but first he is set for a commitment. He is expected to announce his commitment to a school sooner rather than later. He is down to the top three schools, as he will announce his commitment between the Tennessee Volunteers, Ohio State Buckeyes, and the Ole Miss Rebels.

Before making his commitment, he had made a major change. The major change he announced was a haircut that sent the internet into a frenzy.

little change before commitment day 💇🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/vmL8UecsoA — David Gabriel Georges 🇭🇹🇨🇦 (@DavidGG27) July 12, 2026

While the post had nothing to do with football itself, he still received plenty of feedback from Tennessee fans who want to make it known that he is a must-have in the city of Knoxville. @VOLBOYx on X was just one of the many fans to quickly jump on the post with the comment, "Please, for the love of god commit to Tennessee."

While things seem to line up for the Vols, so does his relationship with the other two programs. Although his commitment is nearing, this will be a battle until the end for all three programs.

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on X

• Follow Caleb Sisk on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on X (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on Instagram

• Follow Caleb Sisk on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on Instagram (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on Facebook

• Follow Caleb Sisk on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on Facebook (Click HERE)

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

• You can join our newsletter (HERE)