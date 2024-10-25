Is Tennessee Trending For Four-Star Edge Rusher Following Tyson Bacon's Commitment?
Tennessee landed a huge commitment on the defensive line earlier this week. This was when 2026 Tyson Bacon committed to the Vols. He verbally committed to Tennessee after the Alabama game and announced it on Monday night. Bacon becomes only the fourth commit of the 2026 class with the rest of the class looking extremely promising.
A big part of the recruiting class is peer recruiting. For example, in the 2024 class, Boo Carter was peer recruited heavily by current redshirt freshman Nico Iamaleava. In the 2025 class, five-star David Sabders Jr. was heavily recruited by George MacIntyre who is the QB commit in the 2025 class.
With Bacon committing one player comes to mind for peer recruiting and that is Katrell Webb. Webb is an edge rusher out of Collins Hill High School. He is rated as the No. 105 player in the nation. He attended grade school with Bacon.
He took to social media following Bacon’s commitment to the Vols. “My brother from grade school, one of the reasons I stepped into the football world, I’m proud of you, congrats, let’s see where this next level takes us 1/2 #GBO.”
Tennessee is already in a great position with Webb alongside Georgia Tech. Could this be the icing on the cake?
Webb is expected to attend Tennessee very soon before considering any decisions on a possible landing spot.
