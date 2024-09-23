Ismael Schiefer Recaps His Most Recent Visit to Tennessee Volunteers
The Tennessee Vols were looking to get a head start by having 2028 highly recruited athlete Ismael Schiefer on campus from Grayson High School in Georgia. The talented recruit is a 6-foot-4 228-pound edge rusher as a freshman and has an offer from Tennessee, South Carolina, and Vanderbilt.
He caught up with Tennessee on SI following his visit to Knoxville as the Vols took on the Kent State Golden Flashes in the first home night game.
“The visit was outstanding! It exceeded my expectations. Sometimes you have to say it twice for the people in the back. “Rocky Top is the best gameday experience in the country,” the talented recruit stated and confirmed when confidently speaking to Tennessee on SI.
“I saw my dog, Sidney Walton (2025 Tennessee defensive back commit) from Moody, AL that’s big bro, he’s already committed so it was great to catch up.”
He also had a chance to talk to some of the coaches, including defensive coordinator Tim Banks. “I got a chance to speak with Coach (Rodney) Garner, Coach (Robert) Ayres, Coach (William) Inge, and Coach (Tim) Banks. Those are my guys. It is always a great conversation when I bump into them,
The Grayson football freshman confirmed to Tennessee on SI that he will be back for multiple games this year, including two of the season's most highly anticipated home games. “I will be back for the Florida and Bama games, I can’t wait #GBO.”
Schiefer has emerged as an early favorite for one of the top priorities in the 2028 class already.
