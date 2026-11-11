Jack Nicholls Signs With Tennessee Baseball

The Tennessee Volunteers have an eventful day at the moment, as they are signing some of their best committed prospects for many different sports, including baseball, which is arguably the best sporting class of the entire day, as head baseball coach Josh Elander and his staff have pieced together an unforgettable group of athletes. They are signing some of the best players in the state of Tennessee and the country as a whole, as even the players that are viewed lower than some of the others are unreal prospects.

One of the baseball prospects that the Tennessee baseball team has landed is Jack Nicholls, who has been one of the committed baseball players. Luckily for the Vols, Nicholls has made it official, as he has signed with the Tennessee Volunteers after a long-standing commitment to the Vols. This was one of the better players in the state of New Jersey, as he is a pitcher who has been viewed as one of the best arms up north that even Elander and his staff couldn't deny.

He is a prospect who has even played in the field some, which means that Elander could be getting an extra fielder and a bat, while also having himself an arm to throw out of the bullpen or in the rotation, depending on how they develop him once he gets to campus.

This is a huge landing for Elander and his staff, but what are they truly getting?

What is Tennessee Baseball Getting in Jack Nicholls?

Josh Elander talking to players during a timeout | Dale Dowden- Vols on SI

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Jack Nicholls has done a great job in his high school career, and he has shown signs of a positive college future, and luckily for the Vols, as they have been able to land his signature.

Here's the catch. Tennessee may not even land the talented prospect fully, as the MLB draft is still up for grabs, as he can still be drafted and ultimately bypass college as a whole. He isn't the only prospect eligible to be selected in the draft, as every signee for the Vols can be selected in the 2027 edition, including multiple prospects who could go as high as the top three.

Regardless, for now, this is something to celebrate, and the Vols have every right to now that they have one of the more underrated arms in the entire country.

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