Jadon Perlotte Schedules Summer Visits
2025 four-star linebacker Jadon Perlotte (Buford, Ga.) scheduled five official visits, including one with the Tennessee Volunteers.
Buford High School linebacker Jadon Perlotte has been committed to the in-state Georgia Bulldogs since December 8, 2022. If he puts pen to paper with Georgia on early national signing day, he'll have spent two years as a commit, something that rarely happens in this world of recruiting.
While Perlotte is still committed to Georgia, he's keeping things open. Perlotte scheduled five official visits for this summer: Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Miami, and Tennessee will get him on campus over the next few weeks. He's scheduled to be in Knoxville, Tennessee, on the weekend of June 14. Perlotte will be joined by Providence Day School offensive tackle David Sanders Jr., Mandarin High School wide receiver Jaime Ffrench, and several other blue-chip prospects.
Perlotte ranks as the No. 119 prospect in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
You Might Also Like:
- Tennessee Learns Date For SEC Media Day
- CFB's "Next Wave of Superstars" Includes Nico Iamaleava
- The Good, Bad, and Ugly: Tennessee vs. Auburn
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.