Jayden Harris Narrows Recruitment

The Tennessee Volunteers are consistently turning on-court momentum into recruiting success. Guard Labron Philon included them in his top six last week, and now guard Jayden Harris has done the same.

Harris is down to Tennessee, LSU, Miami, Kansas, Wake Forest, and Virginia Tech. The four-star guard has been to Knoxville and reportedly loved the atmosphere on Rocky Top.

In a recent interview with On3's Joe Tipton, Harris broke down each prospective school. He had some positive things to say about the Volunteers, and they seemed to be positioned well.

“I’ve got to watch Tennessee play in person, and I can see myself playing under coach (Rick) Barnes. They have nice facilities and a great coaching staff.”

Harris has only seen a few of the schools on his top list in person and still has to make several visits. He told Tipton he would like to decide by "the first week of his senior year" but isn't in a hurry to end his recruiting process.

The North Carolina native plays for Salisbury High School, leading them to a 20-5 record and the third round of states while averaging nearly 25 points per game as a high school sophomore.

