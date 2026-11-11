Jayden Pearl Signs With Tennessee Baseball

The Tennessee Volunteers have been after some of the better prospects in the class of 2027 when it comes to many different sports, including the baseball program, which has already landed some of the better prospects in the class, and especially some of the best in-state players.

One of the in-state prospects that they have had committed for quite some time is Jayden Pearl, who is becoming one of the better outfielders in the country. Pearly is a 6'0 frame and is someone who has been looked at by many different colleges, but he looks to attend his home-state school, as he currently attends Battle Ground Academy in Franklin, Tennessee, which is around the Nashville, Tennessee, area.

Pearl signed with the Tennessee baseball program, which means that Josh Elander landed one of his already-committed prospects. This is huge for Tennessee, as he is someone who can bring great value in the outfield.

Perfect Game recently evaluated the talented in-state outfielder. Here is what they said about the player they view as between a PG10 and a PG 9.5, which means they view him as between "Potential top 10 round pick and/or highest level college prospect" and "Potential very high draft pick and/or Elite level college prospect".

Perfect Game's Evaluation on Jayden Pearl

Had a good weekend playing up with @KNIGHTS_BASEBTN 18u this weekend. Went 3-7 with a HR, 2 RBIs, a pair of walks to go with 4 stolen bases and 2 runs scored. @KnightsSills @PG_Scouting @PG_Tennessee pic.twitter.com/ZPCCprOb8Y — Jayden Pearl (@Jaymoney_2027) September 22, 2024

"Jayden Pearl is a 2027 OF/UT with a 6-0 195 lb. frame from Mt Juliet, TN who attends Battle Ground Academy. Strong athletic build, especially in his lower half. Right handed hitter, sets up in a narrow base with a short stride into contact, rotational swing and turns hard on the ball, has strong hands with a line drive swing plane, mostly pull side contact, comes off the barrel hard. 6.60 runner in the sixty. Primary outfielder on defense, accelerates into the ball and carries momentum into his throws, can quicken his release, throws from a high 3/4's arm slot, tends to throw uphill but creates good carry when he gets on top of the ball. Excellent student with a commitment to Tennessee," Perfect Game said.

What Does This Mean for Tennessee Baseball?

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Josh Elander looks over the field in Game 1 of the double header vs. Nicholls State 02/14/2026. | Dale Dowden- Vols on SI

The Tennessee Volunteers landing the signature of Jayden Pearl could be a massive deal for Josh Elander and his staff, as this is one of the signatures that they needed the most, as he is one of the better outfielders in the entire country, and definitely in the state of Tennessee.

The biggest obstacle that the Vols face now is keeping him, as he can bypass college and go to the MLB if he is drafted. However, this signature means that he will either be going to the MLB farm system with the team that selects him, or he will be at Tennessee, as he can't go to any other college baseball program.

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