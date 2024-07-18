Josh Petty Announces Commitment Date
Tennessee football target Josh Petty has announced his commitment date.
The Tennessee Volunteers are starting to real take shape on their 2025 recruiting class with plenty more big names still left in the mix. One of them is offensive line prospect Josh Petty and he has announced his commitment date. He will choose between Florida State, Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia Tech and Stanford on August 12.
Petty is rated as a five-star prospect, the 37th-best player in the country, the fifth-best offensive tackle prospect and the seventh-best player in the state of Georgia, according to 247 sports composite rankings. Petty took official visits to Stanford, Tennessee Ohio State and Florida State this summer in that order.
Right now, it appears that experts believe he is a Florida State lean but with his commitment date not for a few more weeks, there is still time for schools to reassert themselves in this recruitment. The Volunteers have the potential to land several huge names in the offensive line group this class with David Sanders still awaiting his commitment, so getting Petty would be massive for the Volunteers.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class:
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Travis Smith, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Nic Moore, OL
- Douglas Utu, OL
- Jayden Loftin, EDGE
- Mariyon Dye, EDGE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Charles House, DL
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tre Poteat, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
